'It's going to be a fascinating game': Jets senior writer Eric Allen weighs in on Thursday night showdown with Broncos

AD:*The Jets ranked in the top 10 in overall defense last season. What are the keys for that unit, and is linebacker C.J. Mosley expected to be healthy going into 2020 following a shortened first year in New York?*

EA: "That's the expectation. We haven't talked to him yet, but he appeared on an ESPN podcast and said he hasn't done too much cutting yet, but he feels like he's going to be ready to go for training camp. He was a one-man wrecking crew in the only game he was healthy last year after coming over from the Baltimore Ravens. He had a pick-six, a fumble recovery, two passes defensed against the Buffalo Bills. He was the best player on the field. And then he made a great pass defense and he hurt his groin and he was never the same. You mentioned the Jets were one of the best defenses in the league statistically. They were seventh-overall in terms of yards allowed, second against the run. And you're adding C.J. Mosley to the mix, and he's one of the finer inside linebackers in this league. I think people forget about that. And then you resign Brian Poole, who was a very valuable player for you at the nickel position last year. Jordan Jenkins led this team in sacks. … Douglas went offense with his first two picks, then came back with defense the next two and [took] Ashtyn Davis, a highly athletic player from California who provides depth behind Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye. You have one of the finer safety combinations in football. You add Ashtyn Davis to the mix, and he can come down and be the big nickel at times if you need him to. And then Jabari Zuniga from Florida, he's a guy that played all over the defensive line for the Gators and he was productive when he was on the field. The Jets think they found great value there. Zuniga [is] not short on confidence. He thinks he's going to be the steal of the draft.

"With that being said, the Jets do have a lot of pieces defensively and they have two pretty big dogs if you think about Jamal Adams who had 6.5 sacks last year in only 14 games played. You can make the argument that he is the top safety in all of football. Then you're bringing in C.J. Mosley, who had almost three quarters last year where he was healthy. [He] tried to give it a run against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, but he wasn't himself. Defensively, I would say expectations rightly so are high.

"The position to watch for the Jets is going to be the cornerback position and who's lining up outside the numbers. You know Bryan Poole is back, like I mentioned. Pierre Desir came over here from the Indianapolis Colts. Bless Austin got some starting experience as a rookie last year, you traded for Quincy Wilson on draft weekend. So, we'll see how it all works out outside the numbers."

AD: The Jets have the second-toughest schedule in the league this season. What are realistic expectations? Are the playoffs being talked about out there?

EA: "The beauty of the schedule is that everybody in the AFC East has to play the AFC West and the NFC West, so that kind of balances things a little bit. From a fan perspective, the Jets haven't made the playoffs [since] 2010. This is a fan base that is eager to get back in the postseason. Joe Douglas said in our docuseries, 'One Jets Drive,' if you're not aiming to win a Super Bowl or compete to be a playoff team, you shouldn't be in this business. The National Football League, as you know, is expanding its playoff format, so it'll be seven teams out of the AFC.

"It is a changing landscape in the AFC East. I think to a man, the guys who have been [here], most guys will say, 'Yeah, it will look different with Tom Brady in Tampa.' But they know the Patriots are going to be ready to play. That's one of the most disciplined teams in the National Football League, and they've dominated the AFC East for two decades. I think they've won 17 of the last 19 AFC East titles. It's just been a remarkable run. But it does have the feel of being more wide open than in a long time.

"I think the players right now are kind of focused on the virtual offseason program. They haven't even stepped foot on the field together yet. I don't think there's a lot of playoff talk at One Jets Drive. I think these guys are just trying to get in their offseason work and then during the pandemic get their workouts in. Guys are excited about the team and the way they finished up last year — a 6-2 run down the stretch — and then also some of these offseason pieces added. But I don't think the Jets are getting ahead of themselves by any means."

AD:*I see a lot of similarities between the Broncos and Jets: Both teams have young quarterbacks, both made an effort this offseason to add lots of weapons around those guys, both have really good defenses — and last year, both teams started slow before they had good runs to end their respective seasons. I know we're several months away here, but how do you view this Thursday night game in New York?*

EA: "It's a great question. I think probably fan-wise — just fans — they're probably overlooking the Broncos. This is an interesting ball club. You mentioned finished strong down the stretch last year, has a lot of good pieces. Adam Gase, a former Denver Broncos assistant coach, of course, he's looking forward to this matchup because he said the last time he participated in 'Thursday Night Football' [at home] goes back to his Broncos days.

Why I say fans may be overlooking this game is because the Jets have a gauntlet to start the season, just to be honest with you, on paper. You go to Buffalo, who a lot of people think is the most talented team in the AFC East — that's Week 1. You come home to play one of the most physical units in the National Football League who held a 10-point lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL title game last year. That's the San Francisco 49ers, and that's your home opener. Then you go to Indianapolis, who should be getting a shot in the arm with the arrival of Philip Rivers. You play them in a dome.

"Then you come home — short week — to prepare for a Broncos team who has as good of a pass rush as anybody in the National Football League, and the Jets could have as many as four or five new starters along that offensive line. I think that just looking from afar with getting their quarterback more pieces in the draft, yeah it definitely catches your eye when a guy like Jerry Jeudy comes off the board and your next pick is KJ Hamler. They're going all in. They're giving Drew Lock more of an opportunity. But you know what Denver's going to bring to the table defensively. This is going to be a team that can get after the quarterback. They can pose problems if you're not ready to go on a short week. It's going to be a fascinating game. It's going to also be intriguing to see how these teams deal with the first three weeks on their schedule. On paper, it's better to be at home on a short week. But you don't know how a team's going to respond to it.