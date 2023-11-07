Denver Broncos | News

'It looks incredible': Broncos players share their excitement for new state-of-the-art facility

Nov 07, 2023 at 03:56 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos announced their plans to construct a new state-of-the-art practice facility and team headquarters on Tuesday morning, and it didn't take long for the news to fire up Denver's players.

Guard Quinn Meinerz said the investment in new facilities will make a positive impact on not only the players' practice experience, but on the results on Sundays as well.

"[The new facility will give us] tons of advantages," Meinerz said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm sure everything's going to be state of the art and backed by science. … Having a facility like that where it's an all-in-one place can only be to our benefit."

The Broncos' new three-story, 205,000-square foot training facility will feature an additional 21,000-plus square feet of player space that includes an expanded locker room, meeting rooms, sports performance area and other areas. The project will emphasize player health and performance and also focus on the players' experience and daily path through the facility.

The announcement comes months after the Broncos revealed $100 million worth of upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High, including a new video board and renovated amenities for fans.

Meinerz also expressed his gratitude toward the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group for its contributions to building a championship culture in Denver.

"It looks incredible," Meinerz said. "The ownership group has been nothing short of incredible here. They've consistently invested in not only us as the players, but also with the fan experience at the stadium. It is incredible to have the continued support from our ownership group. The pictures look really cool, and I can't even imagine what it will look like because it's a very massive project."

All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II said the investment is a clear indicator of the ownership group's dedication to enhancing the player experience, and he said Head Coach Sean Payton spoke to the team on Tuesday about the franchise's commitment to build a new facility.

"It's a testament to the ownership group and how much they value us and how much they're invested toward the team and making sure the players get the best of the best," Surtain said. "A big shoutout goes to them for starting the construction, starting that building phase. That's a big thing that we have going on, and I'm very excited for it."

