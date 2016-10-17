Broncos Injury Report: Okung, Latimer watch practice

**
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- **Offensive tackle Russell Okung and wide receiver Cody Latimer are both in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol, but both were on hand watching practice as the Broncos -- along with Head Coach Gary Kubiak -- returned to the practice field Monday afternoon.
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter last Thursday at San Diego, was also on the field for the practice, which was held without helmets.
Defensive end Billy Winn, offensive lineman Matt Paradis and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware were the only Broncos not on hand for Monday's session.