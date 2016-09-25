Injury updates: T.J. Ward, Russell Okung return

11:35 a.m. MT: **Safety T.J. Ward was treated on the field late in the first quarter with a neck injury before walking off the field with trainers. Rookie Will Parks replaced Ward to finish the series and the defense forced a punt.

11:39 a.m. MT: Ward is listed as questionable to return.

11:49 a.m. MT: Tackle Russell Okung is questionable to return with a lower back injury. He had left the field on the Broncos' third drive.

11:54 a.m. MT: Ward returned to the game with 13:00 left in the second quarter.