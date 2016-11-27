Injury updates: Bibbs, Norwood cleared to return

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — **The following is a running list of updates on injuries suffered by Broncos players during Sunday's game against the Chiefs:

6:57 p.m. MT: Kapri Bibbs left the field under his own power after suffering a head injury during a collision at the end of a 7-yard run up the middle. Trainers tended to Bibbs on the field and then walked him to the bench. Shortly afterward, he left for the locker room. He is being evaluated for a concussion.