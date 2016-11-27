Injury updates: Bibbs, Norwood cleared to return

**
An early behind-the-scenes glimpse as the Broncos prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in their Salute to Service game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. (Photos by Eric Bakke, unless noted)
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — **The following is a running list of updates on injuries suffered by Broncos players during Sunday's game against the Chiefs:
6:57 p.m. MT: Kapri Bibbs left the field under his own power after suffering a head injury during a collision at the end of a 7-yard run up the middle. Trainers tended to Bibbs on the field and then walked him to the bench. Shortly afterward, he left for the locker room. He is being evaluated for a concussion.
In addition to Devontae Booker, the Broncos also have running back/fullback Juwan Thompson available for Sunday night's game.
7:15 p.m. MT:Bibbs has been cleared to return to play.
7:20 p.m. MT: Bibbs returned to the field with 9:43 remaining in the quarter and gained 8 yards on his first play back in.
8:19 p.m. MT: WR Jordan Norwood is being evaluated for a possible concussion, the team announced.
8:36 p.m MT:Norwood has been cleared to return.