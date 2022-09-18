Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

ILB Josey Jewell among Broncos' inactives for Week 2 matchup vs. Texans

Sep 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220918_Inactives

DENVER — The Broncos will be without starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell for the second consecutive week, as the veteran defender was listed among Denver's inactive players for Week 2.

Jewell was listed as questionable for the game after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury. He was a limited participant on Friday.

Veteran inside linebacker Alex Singleton filled in for Jewell in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

The Broncos will also be without offensive lineman Billy Turner, who was a full participant in practice all week but was listed as questionable. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously announced Cam Fleming would start again at right tackle.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) were previously ruled out.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) are all active after being listed as questionable.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is also among the Inactives.

For a complete look at the Broncos' Inactives, see below:

Inactives_Texans

Related Content

news

OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler active for Broncos' matchup with Seahawks

Offensive lineman Billy Turner is inactive for Monday's game.

news

T Bobby Massie ruled out of #KCvsDEN, among Broncos' inactives

Massie was added to the injury report on Saturday.

news

CB Ronald Darby, ILB Kenny Young inactive for #DENvsLAC

The Broncos' defense will be without two more of its starters in a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.

news

Dre'Mont Jones active for #DENvsLV

All seven of the Broncos who were listed as questionable are active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

news

Dre'Mont Jones, Kenny Young among Broncos inactive for #CINvsDEN

The Broncos also listed seven players as questionable, but safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) was the only Bronco with that designation to be ruled inactive.

news

OLB Bradley Chubb, RB Melvin Gordon III among those active for #DETvsDEN

DE Shelby Harris is also active after being listed as questionable.

news

Starting tackles Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie active for #DENvsKC

All seven of the Broncos' players who were listed as questionable are active for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

news

OLB Bradley Chubb active for #LACvsDEN

Three Broncos starters who were given injury designations will not play in Sunday's game.

news

CB Pat Surtain II, OLB Malik Reed, WR Tim Patrick among players active for #PHIvsDEN

Eight of the 10 Broncos listed as questionable are active for Sunday's game

news

Malik Reed, Mike Purcell ruled inactive for #DENvsDAL

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, guard Graham Glasgow and safety Caden Sterns were listed as questionable but will play in Sunday's game.

news

Von Miller among Broncos' inactives for #WASvsDEN

Miller, who suffered the injury late in the first half during Denver's previous game against Cleveland, missed the entire week of practice.

Advertising