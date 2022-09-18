ILB Josey Jewell among Broncos' inactives for Week 2 matchup vs. Texans

DENVER — The Broncos will be without starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell for the second consecutive week, as the veteran defender was listed among Denver's inactive players for Week 2.

Jewell was listed as questionable for the game after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a calf injury. He was a limited participant on Friday.

Veteran inside linebacker Alex Singleton filled in for Jewell in Week 1 against the Seahawks.

The Broncos will also be without offensive lineman Billy Turner, who was a full participant in practice all week but was listed as questionable. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett previously announced Cam Fleming would start again at right tackle.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) were previously ruled out.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) are all active after being listed as questionable.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is also among the Inactives.