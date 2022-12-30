Denver Broncos | News

'If we really want to make a statement, we'll make it on Sunday': Interim HC Jerry Rosburg lauds Broncos for support of Russell Wilson, hopes to see on-field success

Dec 30, 2022 at 03:54 PM

Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With a team-high six touchdown receptions, Jerry Jeudy has made a series of key plays for the Broncos this season.

In the eyes of Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg, Jeudy's best play this week came off the field.

First on Twitter and then in the Broncos' locker room, Jeudy stuck up for quarterback Russell Wilson amid a new wave of criticism. And on Friday, Rosburg called Jeudy his "hero today" for defending his quarterback.

"There's a lot of crap out there," Rosburg said. "… We've all been criticized before, but at some point in time, it's really important that those who know you best stand up for you and sometimes that's a difficult thing to do because you get yourself messy in the process. He saw his teammate and friend and comrade laid low, and he dug in and stood up with great courage and conviction about the truth, I would say. So, yeah — he's my hero today."

Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton and Garett Bolles were among the Broncos who shared strong statements in support of Wilson, and Rosburg said he appreciated the players publicly refuting criticism.

"It's a bunch of crap," Rosburg said. "I really appreciate those people that [defended him], because Russell Wilson, I watch him practice out here and I see what he does, and I see a Hall of Fame quarterback in practice on the practice field."

Rosburg said he's always had a "very high opinion" of Wilson, and that grew upon arriving in Denver. This week, that respect has only increased.

"My opinion of Russell Wilson has never been higher than it's been because of his actions this week," Rosburg said. "I've never had a higher opinion of him than I have this week, because of what he showed me. I saw in Russell Wilson things I have not seen."

Rosburg said those things would be on display Sunday, and he noted that the best way for the team to support Wilson is to play well in Kansas City.

"Our job, as coaches and teammates, if we really want to make a statement, we'll make it on Sunday," Rosburg said. "We'll play well and we'll coach well, and we'll give him the opportunities he deserves to show what a great quarterback he is. That's action. All the other things that we may say, they'll have no value unless we go out there and play that way."

