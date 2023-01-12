'I want to do everything I can to prove myself': TE Albert Okwuegbunam motivated to earn greater role in 2023

Okwuegbunam did not have quite the same impact in Denver's final game of the season against the Chargers, but he was on the field for 45 percent of the team's offensive snaps — a considerable improvement from much of the season. In the end, though, the tight end was just happy to contribute to a win.

"It was great to get an opportunity, a couple opportunities, at the back end of the season," Okwuegbunam said. "Thankful we got a win. My first game back, [Week 17], I capitalized on some opportunities, but we didn't get the win. We fought hard, but it was good coming into this next week to get the win."

Upon the players' return in the spring, they will begin working with a new coaching staff. Learning a different playbook and forming new relationships can be demanding tasks for the team, but for Okwuegbunam, it will offer a chance to start over and prove himself to whoever takes over.

When the new staff comes in, Okwuegbunam plans to show them that he is willing to put in the work to reach his highest potential as a player.

"[I want them to see] my work ethic and how hard I am going to work during this offseason, and how hard I am going to work all year," Okwuegbunam said. "Just how willing I am to help this team win. Unfortunately, some things happened this season that were out of my control. I didn't really get to contribute the way I wanted to. Moving into this next season, I want to do everything I can to prove myself as a player, showcase my abilities and be able to contribute. That's the main thing."

The current coaching staff has pointed to the similar skill sets between Dulcich and Okwuegbunam as a reason for the latter's lack of playing time, but Okwuegbunam noted that he would welcome an offensive scheme that utilizes both their strengths simultaneously.

"Greg's a great dude," Okwuegbunam said. "Since [the] day he came in here, I did everything in my power to help him be a great tight end. ... He's a super positive guy, and we have a great relationship, so there's no [bad] feelings there or anything like that. I look forward to playing with Greg and creating some mismatches together. I'm excited about that, honestly."

The idea of two-tight end sets with Okwuegbunam appeals to Dulcich, as well.

"I think that would be really cool," Dulcich said. "Me and Albert on the field at the same time, you could do a lot of cool stuff with that, so I'd love that."

As the search for the franchise's next head coach continues, Okwuegbunam said that whoever takes over should be encouraged by the players' relentless effort and commitment to winning. While the results may not have shown this season, the tight end noted that the best is yet to come for this group.