'I want to be here for a long time': Resurgent Garett Bolles hopes to continue high level of play in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Garett Bolles prepared for a prove-it season in the most unusual fashion.

After struggling with penalties and inconsistent play during his first three seasons in Denver, the 2017 first-round pick faced a career-defining opportunity ahead of the season. The Broncos declined to exercise Bolles' fifth-year option in the spring, which meant Bolles would either earn a new contract in Denver for his 2020 performance or enter free agency at the end of the year.

The COVID-19 pandemic, though, meant Bolles didn't have the benefit of an in-person offseason program, a full training camp or preseason games to hone his technique in his second year under Offensive Line Coach Mike Munchak and first season in Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur's scheme.

Bolles found an alternative way to get his work in.

"I didn't use it as an excuse," Bolles said of the lack of in-person work. " … I really just took it upon myself to know that there's always something that you can do. You can always run; you can always take sets. … I took sets in my kitchen barefoot so when I get to my proper spot, I know exactly how my weight is between my feet and my toes. I had my wife line up and she would run after me and I would take sets and I'd put my hands on her — not hard of course — but just enough so I can get into a repetition of continuing to do the same thing over and over again. I'd run, I'd hit the bag, I'd get a pole and I'd fit it like I was fitting a run game. I'd do whatever I can to find myself — I was training in California to of course not break COVID rules — but be by myself and go to the park and set up a tree or put cones on the ground and set, something like that. I always found something to do to continue to get my body in shape and get my mind where it needs to be mentally and physically and really dial in what I needed to do. I feel like that is what's paying off now is those little things I did."

Bolles said the early in his career, he "just went through the motions" in certain areas of the game, but he's since realized the importance of nutrition, sleep and film study. Those adjustments have helped him find success in Year 4, and he now believes he understands what it takes to be "a franchise left tackle." He has had just one holding call enforced against him this season after leading the league in the penalty over the last three seasons.

It's understandable that it took Bolles a bit of time — and consistency — to improve his level of play. The 28-year-old player picked up football late in life before playing collegiately at Snow College and for a year at the University of Utah. Since arriving in Denver, he's started all 58 of the Broncos' games at left tackle, and he is Pro Football Focus' top-rated tackle through 11 weeks.