'I think it was poetic justice': Justin Simmons snags clinching interception to cap strong defensive performance

In between Simmons' would-be pick and his game-ending pick, the rest of the Broncos' defense clamped down on Miami's offense that ranked ninth in points per game entering Sunday's contest.

The Broncos forced a season-high five three-and-outs and limited the Dolphins to 105 net yards through three quarters. Tagovailoa was sacked six times and was just 11-of-20 for 83 yards and a touchdown before he was benched early in the fourth quarter.

"We knew he was going to be the catalyst for their offense, and we knew they were going to try to start the run game and go out there and have him — with his big arm and the way he moves around," Bradley Chubb said. "We just wanted to get to him early and try to rattle him up a lit bit early, and we I feel like we did that. You saw for the rest of the game, we kept getting back there. I felt like the key was to just keep him in the pocket and once we did that, those hits started to add up and it was good for us."

Fitzpatrick found more success as he led the Dolphins on one scoring drive and nearly tied the game late, but the Broncos' defense was ready for a situation that they prepared for during the week.

"I kind of thought that way all week, [that] if we played well, they would put him in," Fangio said. "Tua had only played three games so Fitzpatrick was on a lot of the cut-ups we watched and the film we watched. I watched them myself on the side. I just kind of had a feeling we would see him if we played good."

Denver played well, as the defense repeatedly forced Miami into third-and-long situations and clamped down against the run. After allowing more than 200 rushing yards in two of the last three games, the Broncos gave up just 56 yards on 17 carries.

After allowing more than 30 points in each of their last four games, that helped the Broncos allow just 13 points on Sunday. His late interception helped guarantee that point total would remain at 13 — and that a win would accompany it.