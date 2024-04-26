'I'm excited to go out there and compete': QB Bo Nix not satisfied with being first-round pick, looking to prove himself in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bo Nix is grateful to be a Denver Bronco.

He's humbled and excited, and he's honored that Head Coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton chose him with the 12th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"It's just a huge honor," Nix said. "[They] could've picked anybody else in this draft, and [they] chose me. But with that comes great responsibility and one that I can't take lightly and I won't take for granted."

And yet, Nix also already understands that there's more to accomplish and more to strive for than simply being the team's top selection.

"I don't want to just be a draft pick," Nix said at his introductory press conference. "I want to be able to show my improvements and show that I can do what [they] picked me to do, and that's to go out there and help win games [and] do whatever I can to put his team in a better situation."

Nix said believes he's in the "perfect spot" in Denver, and he said he would have picked Denver among all the possible teams he could have landed with because of the relationships they built in the pre-draft process.

Nix also noted it is "surreal" to be learning from Payton after watching him work with Drew Brees for more than a decade.

"I grew up watching Drew Brees," Nix said. "I grew up watching Coach Payton coach. I watched their Super Bowl. I knew the efficient offenses that they had and how well they worked together and honestly, in college, you learn — you're with so many different coaches — that relationship is so important. It's one that every quarterback and play caller and head coach need to have together. I'm excited to be around him. I'm excited to learn from him. Everything he tells me is something that I'm probably not going to know, so I'm going to do the best to take it all in and apply it to the field."

Nix has heard the comparisons to Brees in regards to how he'll fit in Payton's offense, but Nix knows his play matters more than media projections.

"Whenever you're comped to a guy like Drew Brees, it's an honor, just because the success he had, the career that he had," Nix said. "All it is, is just talk. I have to go out there and continue to do things, just for the respect of that comparison. I think that's what excites me the most. I'm excited to just play football. I'm excited to go out there and compete."

A 61-game starter in college, Nix will rely on his vast experience as he prepares for his first season with the Broncos.