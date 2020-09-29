'I'll be sitting back and cheering Brett on': SB XXVI MVP Mark Rypien reflects on nephew Brett's opportunity vs. Jets

Rypien said his nephew should be able to rely upon that mental aptitude when the Broncos appear on "Thursday Night Football," and he'll look for Brett to make quick decisions, get in a rhythm early, change needed protections at the line of scrimmage and take care of the football. And, of course, he'll need to give the Broncos a chance to increase their 15 points per game scoring average.

"You have to make plays," Mark Rypien said. "That's the position. That's what guys expect you to do. When you've got shots, you take them, and if not, you don't need to force a ball."

The younger Rypien finished 8-of-9 for 53 yards and an interception in his first career action on Sunday against the Buccaneers, but Mark said the pick was somewhat understandable given the Broncos faced an 18-point deficit and needed to push the ball down the field.

Even against a Jets team that ranks 27th in scoring defense, Rypien will face players with speed and physicality that is at another level from the opponents he faced at Boise State in college. Mark Rypien said his nephew understands, though, that as the speed of the game increases, so does the need to slow the process down.

"You're watching from the sidelines, and these are the best athletes in the world you're competing against," Mark Rypien said. "Nothing against the Mountain West Conference, but these are the best of the best of the best. When you're watching on the sideline, you're thinking to yourself — as I did — 'This game is too fast. When I get the chance, I don't know if I can speed myself up to it.' That's the wrong way of looking at it. You've got to slow the game down in your own mind, and the good ones seem to find a way to do that and make things happen. They're able to slow it down.

"… He's said the same thing [to me], 'Once you're out there and you're playing, yeah, it's cool.' Mentally, you can slow the game down and make your reads and your calls and feel the confidence each and every snap."

As the Broncos' quarterback prepares for his first start and aims to take advantage of his opportunity, his uncle will be watching from afar.

And while Mark is able to diagnose the second-year player's game with the eye of professional quarterback, he'll just be Brett's uncle on Thursday.