Denver Broncos | News

'I got to work with the all-time greatest Bronco': After announcing retirement, Matt Russell reflects on working alongside John Elway

Jan 05, 2021 at 08:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

210105_Russell_Elway
Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — At halftime of the Broncos' season finale, Matt Russell and John Elway stepped out into a hallway at Empower Field at Mile High.

The previous day, Elway told Russell that he would be relinquishing his day-to-day responsibilities as general manager and move into an overarching role as the team's president of football operations. As part of the change in the Broncos' football operations structure, Elway planned to hire a GM — and he told Russell that he would have the chance to interview for the job after 10 years working alongside each other.

It didn't take Russell long to make a decision, and he told Elway on Sunday that he planned to retire from the Broncos after 12 seasons with the team.

"We just stepped out in the hallway outside of our suite and we had a hug and I told him what I wanted to do," Russell told DenverBroncos.com on Monday. "He's so unbelievably supportive to me and my family and everything. He was great. We hugged and said good luck and I teased him and said, 'You'll still be in the fire next year, and I'll be sitting in your box sending you pictures of the food.'"

Russell said he considered "briefly" whether to interview for the GM role, but after talking with his wife, he decided to focus on his family after a successful career in which he helped the Broncos build five AFC West championship teams and a Super Bowl 50 winner.

"[I] talked to my wife about it, and we just kind of stayed up late and talked about traveling and taking trips and doing stuff together and being around the kids and being at their events and coaching their teams," Russell said. "I look forward to maybe coaching my son's football team or helping out in that regard. The relief outweighed the stress, if you will. … I think it's best for us at this time to just retire and be a Bronco fan and cheer for these guys. We'll be at every game next year. That's where my heart was."

As Russell reflected on his career, he said he'll remember plays that include Demaryius Thomas' overtime winner against the Steelers in 2011, C.J. Anderson's run in the snow vs. New England and, of course, a Super Bowl 50 title. But he said he'll also remember the moments — both the early mornings and late nights — at the Combine, Senior Bowl and day-to-day NFL life. Those days, though, will remain in the past.

Russell said he wasn't "all that shocked" that Elway chose to make the move away from the day-to-day operation of the team, as he has seen up close for a decade the toll that losing takes on the Hall of Famer.

"I'm around John every day and I see the torment in his face when we lose and the stress," Russell said. "There's nobody in this organization that wants to win more than that guy. He puts his heart and soul into it."

Both Elway and Russell devoted hours, days, months and years to building the Broncos into a contender in the early half of the previous decade, and Russell called working alongside Elway "one of the prized moments" of his life.

"I got to work with the all-time greatest Bronco and to be able to work for him, learn from him, learn how he makes decisions, learn how he digests information — he's very methodical in his approach and the decisions that he makes," Russell said. "I could go on forever about the things I've learned from him, but it was an honor to work for him."

It was clear Monday that Elway was equally as appreciative of Russell's work during the last decade.

"He was my right-hand guy," Elway said. "I look at him as a good football man, a good evaluator. [He] had a lot to do with the success that we had while I was here, and his history in this league was tremendous.

"… I'm proud of him. I know he's excited about being able to spend more time with the family. I can't give the man enough accolades in the partner that he was to me."

Russell said he'll assist the organization as needed in its search to find its next GM, and when that process is complete, he'll move on as one of the team's biggest fans.

"The Bronco organization — John, Joe [Ellis], the Bowlens — they've been tremendously supportive to me and my family," Russell said. "I hit a rough patch seven and a half years ago, and they stood by me. They've been very supportive in this decision, and I feel very fortunate and lucky and grateful to have had the opportunity to work for John, work for the Broncos. I feel forever indebted to them. I really do.

"My kids, this is all they know. They're 14 and 12. All they know are the Broncos. We're not going anywhere. We'll be at the games next year. We'll be some of the biggest fans in the stadium. I leave on great terms — great friends with John, great friends with Joe, with Vic [Fangio]."

But while Russell anticipates eagerly cheering the Broncos on, he doesn't anticipate a return to a front office.

"I'm going to enjoy the next few years," Russell said. "I'm not looking to get back into the NFL, really. If that door opens down the road, then I might someday decide that I want to do something small in college and do a little college work and watch some tape for free agency. But in terms of a day-to-day job at a high level, I'm done. I may be done forever. I do have a lot of friends out there, and I'll stay in touch with all those guys. They're my close friends.

"I'll cheer for them, and who knows, you never know when you might get the itch, but I don't anticipate the itch being any time soon."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Head Coach Sean Payton said he hoped Jeudy's injury was "not anything long term."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
news

'It's one heck of an honor': Randy Gradishar proud to represent 'Orange Crush' defense as Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior finalist

While Gradishar's significant jump toward being enshrined in Canton honored his individual accomplishments, it was also the long-awaited recognition of Denver's famed Orange Crush defense.
news

'The key is making the corrections': Broncos focused on improvement following first joint practice with Rams

The Broncos' ongoing joint practices against the Rams may be less about how Denver starts and more about how the team finishes.
news

Broncos sign DT Tomasi Laulile

The Broncos have added to their defensive line.
news

Randy Gradishar named a Senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

One of the greatest defenders in Broncos history is one step away from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the Broncos' past and present players as "the lifeblood of your program."
news

Broncos Notebook: Competition continues for roster spots ahead of joint practices

"There's still some competition in positions that are undecided," Head Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "I think this week will be important for some of those spots."

news

RB Jaleel McLaughlin recounts impactful meeting that convinced him to join Broncos

McLaughlin has made the most of his opportunity as an undrafted free agent, scoring three touchdowns in the preseason.
news

Injury Report: T Mike McGlinchey, S Justin Simmons among Broncos to return to practice

Wide receiver Brandon Johnson, tight end Chris Manhertz and running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice.
news

Broncos sign WR Josh Hammond, place WR Jalen Virgil on IR

Hammond recorded 34 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2023.
news

Mile High Morning: Empower Field at Mile High ranked as one of the NFL's top 10 stadiums

In a poll of The Athletic's NFL writers, Empower Field landed at No. 9 out of 30 NFL stadiums.
Advertising