'I couldn't be more juiced up to go to this game': DC Ed Donatell returns from COVID-19 battle with new perspective

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It wasn't until Day 9 that Ed Donatell began to feel the impact of COVID-19.

The Broncos' defensive coordinator made it through more than a week after testing positive before he began to battle what he said Thursday were "heavy symptoms."

For Denver's 63-year-old coach, his experience with COVID-19 got much worse before it got better. Donatell revealed Thursday that he was hospitalized for five days before returning home with medication.

Donatell, who has not coached a game for the Broncos since Week 7, had never missed a game in his coaching career. As his battle with COVID continued, the longtime defensive coach quickly missed half of Denver's season.

"I never missed a game in my life, and then you go miss a section of the season there — six games — that's a different experience," Donatell said. "But you just have to deal with it. [A reporter] asked me if I was ever nervous, I think everybody should be nervous. I wouldn't be telling you the truth if I didn't [say] so, because there's so many unknowns about this virus. There are so many unknowns about it. It's not like a normal disease where people can tell you, 'Hey, this is what's happened in the past.' So, when you know all the research is ongoing, yeah, it puts up great interest. You're wondering, 'How far is this thing going to go?'"

Donatell credited the Broncos' medical staff that includes Director of Sports Medicine Steve "Greek" Antonopulos, Head Athletic Trainer Vince Garcia and Team Physician Dr. Steven Geraghty for "top shelf" care that allowed him to get past the novel coronavirus.

Donatell returned to UCHealth Training Center for first time last week, but he continues to rehabilitate from his fight with COVID-19. He said his strength is not at the level it was before he was diagnosed, but he called the virus a "temporary setback." Donatell said he's worked with Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Loren Landow to help improve his strength.

For the first time since the Broncos' first meeting with the Chiefs, Donatell is expected to attend and coach in Denver's Week 14 game in North Carolina.