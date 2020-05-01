How WR Jerry Jeudy fits with the Broncos

His physical traits are only part of the equation. A hard-working, intelligent player, Jeudy thrived in option-route scenarios where he and the quarterback were required to read the defense after the snap. And once he makes his decision, his 4.45-second 40-yard dash speed allows him to separate from defenders. It may not match up with KJ Hamler's speed, but it's more than good enough.

"He's smart," Saban said. "He's very instinctive playing the position. Great option-route runner. I think his greatest strength is he can drop his weight, get in and out of a break and accelerate. But he's also fast. There's a lot of guys that can do that but then maybe they're quicker than fast. He's quick but he's fast, and I think that's a lethal combination."

On the occasion that Jeudy breaks free, he's hard to stop. And while his teammate Henry Ruggs III possessed the blazing speed, Jeudy found plenty of open space. He had 29 receptions of 16-plus yards in his final season and posted a 200-yard performance against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

He also recorded double-digit touchdowns in back-to-back seasons and has the second-most receiving touchdowns in school history behind only Amari Cooper.

The best news? He should be able to make this impact almost right away.

"I think when you've got a receiver that is that seasoned at the college level, they can just be that much more impactful, that much quicker at the NFL level," Broncos Director of Player Personnel Matt Russell said. "You eliminate maybe the year of developing and learning how to run routes, learning how to stick the brakes on and separate, getting away from coverage, those kind of things. That takes time for those guys to learn, and he's already way ahead of the game when it comes to that.

"I think when you watch him run routes and you watch guys like Calvin Ridley run routes, there is some similarities in their play. I think that's probably because of the influence that comes down from some of these older guys to guys like Jeudy, which he'll pass on to guys below him at Alabama."

Ridley, for what it's worth, caught 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns in his first NFL season.

With Sutton on the other side to draw attention and Noah Fant taking up the middle of the field, it wouldn't be shocking to see Jeudy post similar numbers.