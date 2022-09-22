'He's eager to get this win': D.J. Jones is locked in as he prepares to face his former team

The 49ers have the most rushing attempts of any team this season, and they rank fourth in total rushing yards. While second-year running back Elijah Mitchell is on injured reserve with a knee injury, San Francisco employs various strategies to run the ball — often feeding the likes of wide receiver Deebo Samuel or fullback Kyle Juszczyk in the backfield. Their versatility in the run game will pose a challenge to the Broncos' defensive line, but Jones is prepared to meet them with force.

"We've got to bring our A-game," Jones said. "I'm pleased the way we played the first two weeks, so I'm not worried. We've just got to go in with a good game plan, which we are, and just see what happens at the end when the clock hits zero."

Much of the 49ers' rushing success stems from Shanahan's offensive scheme. The sixth-year head coach implements a lot of pre-snap motion and complex formations, which consistently keeps defenses on their toes.

"First and foremost, they are unbelievably well coached," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday. "They know how to run off the ball and be able to be aggressive down the field at the same time with their run blocking. They are trying to get across the line of scrimmage, both in their inside zone and their outside zone. Then you add in all the different groupings, formations, shifts, [and] motions. Deebo is in the backfield, all kinds of different people are in the backfield. I think they cause that consternation, as like we like to say, along with that they execute at a high level and they are very well coached."

Having played for Shanahan for five seasons, Jones has tremendous respect for his offensive strategy.

"We're dealing with a hell of a coach," Jones said. "He's a genius mind, so he's all about his details."

San Francisco's offense will pose a different type of threat to Denver's defensive front than the previous teams they've faced this season, but they have looked strong through the first two games — particularly against the run. They rank top-five in opponent rushing yards allowed, giving up just 78 rushing yards per game. The Broncos' defense also had the chance to practice against a similar scheme during the entirety of training camp, as Denver's offense runs a variation of the same system.

"It's definitely very helpful seeing a lot of the same schemes — the jet motions, and the outside zone," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said Thursday. "It's great that we got all of that work this camp and offseason. It's going to be helpful."

Jones has particularly been a nightmare for opposing rushers. He leads all defensive tackles in ESPN's run-stop win rate, and he is likely performing exactly how General Manager George Paton envisioned when he signed Jones in the offseason.

"I think everybody up front is just being physical," Jones said. "Linebackers are feeling [it], we're not allowing [running backs] to get to the second, third level, so I think everybody up front, our front seven, is doing a great job."