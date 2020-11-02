'He definitely needed it': Drew Lock rebounds from tough first half to deliver near-perfect fourth quarter

In his cathartic second half, he atoned for a tough performance against the Chiefs, even if it took longer than he or the Broncos would have wanted. He also proved — whether to his teammates, himself or the fan base — that he could respond in a big moment.

"He definitely needed it," Head Coach Vic Fangio said of Lock's defining fourth quarter. "Like I said, that's the only way you're going to truly have confidence and feel good. Now you've got something to build on. It's got to happen on the field; it's not going to happen anywhere else. All that other stuff is just good talk by other people. It's got to all happen on the field and it did for him. Hopefully this will spring him forward through the rest of the season."

The Broncos scored 21 points in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2014, and Lock is the first Bronco to throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns since Peyton Manning did so against the Texans in 2013.

"This is a really good milestone for Drew," Phillip Lindsay said. "Stepping up, being a leader and overcoming stuff. He's going to be criticized when he's doing well, and he's going to be criticized when he's doing bad. No matter what, he's never going to be able to win that. All he can do is talk to us and get us going. We believe in him and he's going to keep doing it — he's young. Him being able to be out there and talk and fire everybody up — we have a couple of my teammates who are like that as well and it just shows the fight and it shows the character of the players, especially Drew. Drew is going to be a great player for a long time. He just needs to continue to do him and know he's going to go through some ups and downs. That's just what it is and what it's about. That's football for you."

As Lock rode out the ups and downs of Sunday's game, he finished with a better stat line than Herbert, the sixth-overall pick in April's NFL Draft. After posting a 102.2 quarterback rating in the first half, Herbert finished 29-of-43 for 278 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and an 89.1 quarterback rating. Lock, meanwhile, finished 26-of-41 for 248 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a 94.4 rating.

Lock, now, will aim to help his team continue the momentum and improve to 4-4 with a win over the Falcons. In the process, perhaps he'll be able to prove that any sort of black-and-white evaluation — about both his play and the Broncos' — is premature in nature.

"If you look at it, I got to play in the first game against the Titans," Lock said. "I played a couple drives in Pittsburgh. Jeff [Driskel] came in, Brett [Rypien] came in, we went to New England, then played Kansas City. We've had three full games with this offense in normal personnel — we lost our guard again — maybe we're just starting to click. Maybe people had opinions on us based on six games with three different quarterbacks, multiple O-lines, guys on defense getting knocked out.