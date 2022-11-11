'He continues to get better and better': After Bradley Chubb trade, OLB Nik Bonitto has opportunity to earn big role

"Just playing faster and confident I feel like is the main thing for me," Bonitto said. "Not so much thinking, but going out there and knowing what I have to do and just playing fast."

His development has been apparent to Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero, who praised the rookie's coachability and willingness to evolve as a player. Part of Bonitto's adjustment to the NFL has involved learning skills that were not part of his game in college, and Evero noted that he has made tremendous progress throughout his time as a Bronco.

"[Bonitto has grown] in all areas," Evero said. "I think, first of all, [his] understanding of the game. [Outside linebackers] Coach [Bert] Watts has done a great job with him, just trying to educate him on the NFL, and half the battle is [to] know what to expect, so he's grown with his knowledge. He's hitting blocks, playing a different style than he was asked to [at] Oklahoma, and he's really responded to that and he continues to get better and better. We're still expecting more growth, obviously, but he's been doing a good job."

Adding new elements to one's game while adapting to the fast pace of the NFL is no easy task, but Bonitto noted that he is proud of his growth so far. The Broncos' coaching staff has been working with him to get better at setting the edge in the run game, and the rookie has already noticed an improvement.

"It's getting better just because it wasn't something I was asked to do in college," Bonitto said. "It was more, for me, stunting and shooting gaps instead of actually holding edges, so like I said, just more game reps and practice reps, I'm getting better for sure."

As Denver prepares to face Tennessee on Sunday, the outside linebacker will have a great opportunity to prove that he is a complete player on defense. With the 2019 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year and current NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry in the Titans' backfield, Tennessee is expected to lean heavily on the run game. This may prevent Bonitto from showcasing his acclaimed pass rushing ability, but he could make a major statement if he successfully sets the edge and helps limit the Titans' rushing attack.

"[The key is] just playing team defense," Bonitto said. "That's something 'Coach E' [Evero] has been preaching all week; 11 men doing their job, 11 men going to the ball. It's going to take more than one guy to tackle a guy like that, so just playing team defense."