 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

HC Sean Payton: Broncos prioritizing 'exact fit' for offseason additions

Mar 24, 2024 at 01:48 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton reflected on the initial waves of free agency, he said Denver focused on finding the "exact fit" at several positions through a deliberate approach.

"We spent a lot of time targeting certain players," Payton told DenverBroncos.com's Sydney Jones on Sunday. "It wasn't going to be like a year ago where we made a lot of news early. I think it was more of a slow process where we wanted to find the exact fit for a position."

The Broncos signed four unrestricted free agents, as they added safety Brandon Jones, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, inside linebacker Cody Barton and tackle Matt Peart to their roster. Denver also re-signed safety P.J. Locke, kicker Wil Lutz, fullback Michael Burton, tight end Adam Trautman, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and inside linebacker Justin Strnad.

"I think the important thing with those players is the vision statement that we have and what we think they can contribute — their strengths, their weaknesses," Payton said of Jones and Roach.

Payton said both safety and defensive tackle were "must" positions for the Broncos to fill, and he said the team may not be be done making moves.

"We'll kind of continue to … monitor that market right now as we head into the draft," Payton said.

While the Broncos added players at several positions, they have yet to acquire a quarterback this offseason. Both Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci remain on Denver's roster, but Payton said the Broncos are continuing to evaluate free-agent, trade and draft possibilities at the position.

"When the offseason hit and we began to map out our plans, those plans included the current professional ranks — which are players in that market — and then also the rookie class," Payton said. "We're kind of in the midst of draft preparation, if you will, and have been traveling a lot [to] these pro days and these private workouts. So we'll continue to monitor the pro market but also get ready for the April draft."

Related Content

news

A closer look at the Broncos' 2024 NFL Draft picks

Denver holds eight picks in this year's draft, including a pair of top 100 picks.
news

Mile High Morning: Why a Texas connection could be key to Broncos safeties' success

There will be a bit more burnt orange in the Broncos' locker room in 2024.
news

Broncos re-sign ILB Justin Strnad to 1-year contract

The Broncos have retained a veteran defensive player and key special teams contributor.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent T Matt Peart to 1-year contract

Peart spent the first four years of his career with the Giants, for whom he appeared in 43 regular-season games and started seven contests from 2020-23.
news

Broncos mock draft roundup: Analysts' latest projections for Denver's 2024 NFL Draft

With the first week of free agency complete, here's a look at several analysts' projections for the Broncos' first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Broncos mourn passing of former QB Steve Tensi

Former Broncos quarterback Steve Tensi, who started more than 30 games across four seasons with Denver from 1967-70, was 81 years old.
news

Broncos sign unrestricted free agent ILB Cody Barton to 1-year contract

The Broncos have added to their inside linebacking corps as they continue to sign free agents.
news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton, Wil Lutz to serve as team captains at NFLPA Classic golf tournament

The NFL season remains months away, but a pair of Broncos will get in their share of competition this week.
news

Broncos sign DT Malcolm Roach to 2-year contract

A four-year veteran, Roach has appeared in 41 games and started five contests for the Saints since 2020.
news

Broncos sign S Brandon Jones to 3-year contract

The Broncos have added a veteran safety in free agency.
news

Broncos re-sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to 1-year contract

A five-year veteran, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games and started eight contests for Denver in 2023 in his first season for the Broncos.
Advertising