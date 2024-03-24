HC Sean Payton: Broncos prioritizing 'exact fit' for offseason additions

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton reflected on the initial waves of free agency, he said Denver focused on finding the "exact fit" at several positions through a deliberate approach.

"We spent a lot of time targeting certain players," Payton told DenverBroncos.com's Sydney Jones on Sunday. "It wasn't going to be like a year ago where we made a lot of news early. I think it was more of a slow process where we wanted to find the exact fit for a position."

The Broncos signed four unrestricted free agents, as they added safety Brandon Jones, defensive tackle Malcolm Roach, inside linebacker Cody Barton and tackle Matt Peart to their roster. Denver also re-signed safety P.J. Locke, kicker Wil Lutz, fullback Michael Burton, tight end Adam Trautman, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey and inside linebacker Justin Strnad.

"I think the important thing with those players is the vision statement that we have and what we think they can contribute — their strengths, their weaknesses," Payton said of Jones and Roach.

Payton said both safety and defensive tackle were "must" positions for the Broncos to fill, and he said the team may not be be done making moves.

"We'll kind of continue to … monitor that market right now as we head into the draft," Payton said.

While the Broncos added players at several positions, they have yet to acquire a quarterback this offseason. Both Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci remain on Denver's roster, but Payton said the Broncos are continuing to evaluate free-agent, trade and draft possibilities at the position.