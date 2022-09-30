Denver Broncos | News

'Greatness going against each other': Matchup between Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams highly anticipated, even inside Broncos' locker room

Sep 30, 2022 at 10:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220930_surtainadams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When Caden Sterns was just a fan of the NFL and not one of its players, he'd go to YouTube to see the best football the league had to offer.

In the search bar, he'd type, say, "Jalen Ramsey vs. DeAndre Hopkins" and proceed to watch two dominant players go head to head. For Sterns and so many other fans of the game, the one-on-one battle between a top receiver and top cornerback may be the game distilled down to its most exciting matchup.

It puts on display a combination of incredible physical gifts and technical skill, and which player comes out victorious on any pass play can provide a game-changing moment based on any number of factors.

On a weekly basis, there are several good or even great matchups like that, but even rarer are the matchups between a receiver and cornerback who are each considered at or near the top of their respected positions.

Sunday's game between the Broncos and Raiders will spotlight one of those few extraordinary battles, as Pat Surtain II will face off with wideout Davante Adams for the first time.

"It's going to be very exciting," Jerry Jeudy said Thursday. "That's a matchup I'm interested to watch because Davante Adams is a great receiver [and] Pat's a great DB. … Greatness going against each other's always going to be exciting. I'm excited to see that. I know, me, I watch Davante Adams highlights a lot. So watching that … and me going against Pat and knowing how difficult it is to win on Pat consistently, it's going to be a fun matchup."

The two stars may be at different points in their respective careers, but the talent has been evident on both sides so far.

Adams, already an established force in the NFL, has earned Pro Bowl selections in each of the past five seasons and earned first-team All-Pro nods the last two years. Since Adams entered the league in 2014, no player has caught more touchdowns, and he has the most receiving yards since the start of the 2018 season.

"He's seen the ins and outs of the league," Surtain said Wednesday. "He's very experienced at what he does. He perfects his craft. As years go on, he gets better each and every year. I just think that he's just a technician at what he does. That's the best thing he does."

Prior to arriving in Las Vegas this past offseason, Adams formed half of a dominant passing tandem with Aaron Rodgers, but in joining the Raiders, Adams reunited with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr. Through three weeks, Carr and Adams have connected for a touchdown in each game, though Adams' yardage total has lagged compared to previous years. Adams is the only player with at least one touchdown in every game this season, but he's caught just seven passes for 48 yards over the last two weeks.

"You just have to try to slow him down," said Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who spent time with Adams in Green Bay. "He's a guy who I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being and somebody that's very dear to my heart. But at the same time, we have to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver with how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate and all over the place. He is very smart football player. We're going to have to do our best to contain him as much as we can. [The] defense has done a fine job up to this point in the past three games. It's going to be a great, great challenge for all. It's not just going to be one guy. It's going to take the whole team to know where he is and how to stop him."

Through three games, the Raiders have struggled to get wins, but their passing attack has performed as expected. It ranks in the top 10 in both passing yardage and touchdowns, and it has also produced the fifth-most explosive passing plays, according to Stathead.

"With a receiver like that, he just creates YAC — yards after catch," Surtain said. "That's why he's one of the best in the league. But we're … going to try to minimize him from making those explosive plays."

As the Broncos' top cornerback, Surtain will assuredly get his opportunities to defend Adams. While the second-year cornerback doesn't have the accolades that Adams does, Surtain has followed up on a great rookie year with some stellar outings early in the 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Surtain has allowed 45 yards on 14 targets, and a week ago, he broke up two passes and didn't allow a single completion.

Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero wouldn't say whether Surtain will line up against Adams on every play or stick to one side of the field, but he noted the importance of trying to make the defense unpredictable for the wily vet.

"I don't want to give up too much of the game plan, but he's a heck of a cover guy," Evero said Thursday. "Davante's a tough cover for anybody, even the best corners in the league, and we've just got to change up the looks on him."

Surtain's teammates expect him to be up to the challenge, though, and they'll be as excited as the spectators to watch how it unfolds.

"It's going to be pretty cool to see that up front on the field, you know?" Sterns said. "Pat is … man, he's different. I don't know how to even say it. Personally just seeing him, being in the same class since high school, being around him, you could always tell that. I feel like he was NFL-ready in high school. That's not even crazy to say. It's going to be exciting. …

"You watch Davante, he's very skilled. His skill set, he's very crafty in what he does. Everything he does, he already has plans to how to attack somebody. And if that plan doesn't work, he has another tool to get to. I feel like Pat, on the other hand, he's the same way. One, he's very gifted athletically, and two, technically, there's not too many that can beat him, especially in press."

It may be impossible to project what the outcome will be, but one thing is for certain: It'll be must-see video.

"After the game," Jeudy said, "I'm for sure going on YouTube to see that matchup."

Related Content

news

Broncos vs. Raiders game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 4

Here are the score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 4 game vs. Las Vegas.

news

Mile High Morning: Kareem Jackson gives insight into his game-day fashion

"On a day where we travel, I look forward to going into my closet and pulling out a nice suit," Jackson said.

news

Why the Broncos' run game could be primed to take off against Raiders

"If you're a good player, whenever you get the ball in your hands you're going to make something happen," Javonte Williams said.

news

'Those guys have been pretty dominant': Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory highlight Broncos pass rush that could be critical in stopping Raiders offense

Gregory and Chubb have combined for five sacks, 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles as they've formed one of the league's best pass-rushing duos.

news

Injury Report: G Dalton Risner, OLB Randy Gregory return to practice on Thursday for Broncos

news

Ask Aric: How long will it take for the Broncos' offense to click?

It's Raiders Week — and with the Broncos sitting at 2-1 and poised for their first division game of the season, it's time for another edition of "Ask Aric."

news

Mile High Morning: Courtland Sutton on pace for a career year in 2022

"Whatever the reasons for last season's struggles on deep passes, there has been an abrupt change in 2022," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.

news

'We're so close': Broncos' offense staying patient, looking to improve in matchup with Raiders

Wilson, who has come up big in key moments in the Broncos' two wins, believes increased offensive success is not far off.

news

'It's always a tough game': Broncos focused on snapping skid, picking up key divisional win vs. rival Raiders

"I hate them, to be honest with you," Bradley Chubb said. "I hate them. There's only a few teams in the league I hate, and they're one of them. Every time we go there, it hasn't went in our favor. Since 2015 it hasn't went in our favor. It's always a tough game, I always know it's going to be a good matchup."

news

Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner among Broncos held out of Wednesday's practice ahead of matchup with Raiders

Four Broncos starters did not practice on Wednesday as Denver turns its attention toward its first division battle of the season.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway and Dan Marino named best QB combo in NFL draft history by ESPN

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson also made the top 10.

Advertising