'Greatness going against each other': Matchup between Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams highly anticipated, even inside Broncos' locker room

"You just have to try to slow him down," said Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, who spent time with Adams in Green Bay. "He's a guy who I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being and somebody that's very dear to my heart. But at the same time, we have to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver with how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate and all over the place. He is very smart football player. We're going to have to do our best to contain him as much as we can. [The] defense has done a fine job up to this point in the past three games. It's going to be a great, great challenge for all. It's not just going to be one guy. It's going to take the whole team to know where he is and how to stop him."

Through three games, the Raiders have struggled to get wins, but their passing attack has performed as expected. It ranks in the top 10 in both passing yardage and touchdowns, and it has also produced the fifth-most explosive passing plays, according to Stathead.

"With a receiver like that, he just creates YAC — yards after catch," Surtain said. "That's why he's one of the best in the league. But we're … going to try to minimize him from making those explosive plays."

As the Broncos' top cornerback, Surtain will assuredly get his opportunities to defend Adams. While the second-year cornerback doesn't have the accolades that Adams does, Surtain has followed up on a great rookie year with some stellar outings early in the 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Surtain has allowed 45 yards on 14 targets, and a week ago, he broke up two passes and didn't allow a single completion.

Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero wouldn't say whether Surtain will line up against Adams on every play or stick to one side of the field, but he noted the importance of trying to make the defense unpredictable for the wily vet.

"I don't want to give up too much of the game plan, but he's a heck of a cover guy," Evero said Thursday. "Davante's a tough cover for anybody, even the best corners in the league, and we've just got to change up the looks on him."

Surtain's teammates expect him to be up to the challenge, though, and they'll be as excited as the spectators to watch how it unfolds.

"It's going to be pretty cool to see that up front on the field, you know?" Sterns said. "Pat is … man, he's different. I don't know how to even say it. Personally just seeing him, being in the same class since high school, being around him, you could always tell that. I feel like he was NFL-ready in high school. That's not even crazy to say. It's going to be exciting. …

"You watch Davante, he's very skilled. His skill set, he's very crafty in what he does. Everything he does, he already has plans to how to attack somebody. And if that plan doesn't work, he has another tool to get to. I feel like Pat, on the other hand, he's the same way. One, he's very gifted athletically, and two, technically, there's not too many that can beat him, especially in press."

It may be impossible to project what the outcome will be, but one thing is for certain: It'll be must-see video.