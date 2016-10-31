Denver Broncos | News

Gary Kubiak reflects on Andre Johnson's career after retirement

Oct 31, 2016 at 05:57 AM
161031_andrejohnson_top.jpg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In Gary Kubiak's eight years as Houston Texans head coach, no player provided as much stability, consistency and sheer greatness as wide receiver Andre Johnson. After 13 NFL seasons as one of the toughest players to cover, Johnson announced his retirement Monday halfway through his 14th year.

Johnson finished his career with 14,185 receiving yards, 1,062 receptions and 70 touchdowns, the majority of which came as a Texan under Kubiak's guidance. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro recorded six seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards in that time, including the 2012 season in which he notched 1,598 yards. In Kubiak's 125 games as the Texans' head coach, Johnson recorded 705 receptions, 9,645 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns, and he averaged 106 receptions, 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns per 16 games.

But the memories Johnson and Kubiak share go beyond the exceptional individual seasons. The two also helped lead the Texans to their first winning season in 2009, their first playoff berths in franchise history in 2011 and 2012, and their first postseason victories, wild-card wins over the Bengals in 2011 and 2012.

"When it comes to the combination of a player and a person, Andre Johnson may be one of the finest pro football players I've ever been around," Kubiak said Monday. "He's a great player and obviously put up ridiculous numbers when I was with him. He is a tremendous human being. Andre was drafted by a startup franchise and unselfishly gave Houston everything he possibly had throughout his career. A lot of guys might have been trying to run somewhere else or do something different, but he didn't do that. You put that all together and you have one the most tremendous receivers. I have the utmost respect for Andre and wish him all the best."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Randy Gradishar named a Senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

One of the greatest defenders in Broncos history is one step away from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

Washington previously spent four seasons with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
news

'It was life-changing for me': DeMarcus Ware's Super Bowl 50 teammates and coaches reflect on the Hall of Famer's impact in Denver

"I think his leadership qualities and the energy that he had and that he brought to the room was definitely a catalyst of getting us over the hump," Von Miller said.
news

In Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, DeMarcus Ware shares the powerful journey of his life

The former Broncos great and Super Bowl 50 champion detailed the challenges he faced in his youth that shaped his Hall of Fame path.
news

'That's a lifetime of memories': DeMarcus Ware reflects on receiving his Hall of Fame gold jacket

The smile that Broncos fans became so accustomed to seeing during Ware's three years in Denver was hard for the Super Bowl 50 champion to contain.
news

Broncos sign ILB Austin Ajiake, place ILB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve with ACL injury

The veteran linebacker will be sidelined for the duration of the 2023 season.
news

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves advance to next stage in consideration for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

In August, the Seniors and Coach/Contributor committees will pick three former players and one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Hall of Fame.
news

Madden ratings revealed for Pat Surtain II and entire Broncos roster on 'Madden NFL 24'

EA Sports has finished revealing the ratings for your favorite Broncos and other NFL players.
news

Dr. Condoleezza Rice reflects on first year as a Broncos owner, football background and more in conversation with Carrie Walton Penner

In a Q&A moderated by fellow Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner, Dr. Condoleezza Rice discussed her first year as an owner, her background in football and much more.
news

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar a top choice for Hall of Fame's expected senior finalists by panel of football historians

"Denver linebacker Randy Gradishar is the people's choice," the Talk of Fame Two's Clark Judge wrote.
news

Denver Broncos Foundation promotes CPR training, donates AED devices to local youth sports organizations and schools

Children's Hospital Colorado led the presentation to discuss how to recognize symptoms of and when to treat sudden cardiac arrest, in addition to important sections on heat illness and concussions.
news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II named third-best player from 2021 NFL Draft by Maurice Jones-Drew

"We should be talking about Surtain a lot more considering he's putting up elite production while covering top receivers week in and week out," Jones-Drew wrote.
Advertising