Denver Broncos | News

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings | Week 11

Nov 18, 2023 at 01:24 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — The Broncos will look to keep their momentum rolling in prime time.

The Broncos return home to Empower Field at Mile High with a chance to earn their first four-game winning streak since 2016 and even their record at 5-5.

Standing in their way? The only team with a longer active winning streak than the Broncos.

Newly acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs and the Vikings have won five consecutive games and six of their last seven contests following an 0-3 start to the season.

"Both teams battled back," Head Coach Sean Payton said Thursday. "... I think each week they're playing better and better defensively [and in the] kicking game. [It's] their own story of how they've been able to do that, and that's impressive because it requires energy and rolling up your sleeves and working hard. They've been able to do that. Fortunately, we've been able to get that started as well."

In a "Sunday Night Football" matchup, the Broncos will look to ride their home crowd's energy to another win and firmly entrench themselves in the AFC playoff picture.

"Playing this game at home and having a home crowd is significant," Payton said. "We're looking forward to that. It looks like the weather is going to be good. We are going to count on that crowd noise and all the things you gain when you play at home."

As Denver looks to continue its winning streak, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.

ONE BIG QUESTION:

How will the Broncos' offense handle the Vikings' pressure?

Minnesota blitzes more than any team in the league, as the Vikings have brought an extra rusher on 48.9 percent of snaps. As the Broncos have prepared for this weekend's matchup, that's been a major point of emphasis.

"I'm glad we are playing it at home," Payton said, "because communication becomes harder on the road with the silent snap count in the gun."

Payton said the Vikings' six-man pressures can "force your hand" as an offense, and Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi noted the Broncos may need to eliminate certain plays from this week's plan.

"Every play you have to be ready for six guys rushing, seven guys rushing," Lombardi said. "It does limit your playbook quite a bit, because there's a lot of plays that are just dead a large portion of the time against this defense. In some ways, that makes it easier in that you have less to select from. … The communication is key — recognizing the looks, what can happen. How are we going to pick it up when they do come? What's our answer when they drop? It makes for a lot of late nights and long meetings."

Denver, though, does have the advantage of an offensive line that has played nearly every snap together this season. The Broncos have featured the same starting lineup each game this year, and that trend is expected to continue after guard Ben Powers returned to practice on Friday.

"It's huge," Lombardi said of the continuity. "It's huge to have a really smart center. He can recognize the majority of the looks. Then you have your quarterback clued into, 'This is something [the center] can't see because he's down in a stance over the ball. So, when you see this, you know.' We try to take as much pressure off the quarterback as possible and that the center handles a majority of it, and then you have to recognize these outlier looks to help us out. We have five smart guys in there that have worked together and know how to play off each other. It's a huge help."

MATCHUP TO WATCH:

TE T.J. Hockenson vs. Denver's defense

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson could make his return for the Vikings on Sunday, but the Broncos must also be concerned with Minnesota's tight end. Former top-10 pick T.J. Hockenson has found increased success since being traded to the Vikings, and his 71 receptions and 681 yards both rank first among NFL tight ends this season. Hockenson — who has four touchdowns this season — ranked third in the NFL in receptions entering Week 11.

In the five-game span without Jefferson, Hockenson has averaged 8.2 catches and 85.4 receiving yards per game, and he's on pace to set the NFL's single-season tight end reception record.

"He has exceptional receiving skills," Payton said. "You have to understand where he is at and how you are going to handle him. He has some of those 'Joker' traits that we talk about."

If the Broncos are to earn another win on Sunday, they'll need to limit Hockenson.

STAT TO KNOW:

+20.2

Since being traded to the Vikings, Dobbs' passer rating has improved by 20.2 points from his eight-game stint with the Cardinals. After posting an 81.2 quarterback rating in Arizona, he's recorded a 101.4 rating during his short two-game tenure with Minnesota. Dobbs has also boosted his completion percentage from 62.8 percent to 67.2 percent, and he's improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio from 8-to-5 to 3-to-0.

"It's pretty remarkable," Payton said of Dobbs' early performance with Minnesota.

During his limited experience with the Vikings, Dobbs' completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception ratio, passer rating and rushing touchdowns all rank in the top five among quarterbacks with at least 40 pass attempts since Week 9.

Dobbs did fumble three times in his first Vikings start and has 11 total fumbles in 2023.

Related Content

news

Broncos elevate WR David Sills for Week 11 game vs. Vikings

Sills saw his first action for the Broncos in a "Monday Night Football" win.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.
news

Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica reflect on military service ahead of Broncos' Salute to Service game

Lombardi and Kotwica said the lessons they learned in the service academies and military have guided them over the years.
news

Injury report: G Ben Powers returns to practice, expected to be available for 'Sunday Night Football'

Tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and running back Samaje Perine (ankle) were both added to the injury report on Friday as limited participants, but neither player was assigned a game status.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos counting on home-field advantage for prime-time clash against Vikings

Denver will look to challenge the visitors with a raucous environment at Empower Field at Mile High.
news

Broncos Notebook: Despite 3-game win streak, it's 'not time to smell the roses' for Denver

"We've got a lot of work to do," tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "[We've] got a lot of season left to play, and we're going to get better each week."
news

Broncos to wear navy blue alternate uniforms vs. Vikings on 'Sunday Night Football'

The Broncos will pair the navy jerseys with navy pants for Sunday's game.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy listed as limited participant following Broncos' Thursday practice

On Thursday, as Denver resumed its on-field work, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was added to the injury report as a limited participant.
news

Broncos mourn passing of AFL all-star Ken Adamson

The 1961 campaign was Adamson's most successful season as a pro, as he earned first-team All-American Football League honors from the Associated Press. He appeared in 14 games and started 12 contests for the Broncos that season.
news

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Jacob interviews DE Zach Allen

Allen discussed his favorite football memory, his go-to touchdown dance and his favorite sports to play outside of football.
news

Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter: Declan interviews RT Mike McGlinchey

McGlinchey talked about his start in football, his favorite Lego set and more.
Advertising