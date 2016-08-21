From the pocket: Turnovers frustrate quarterbacks vs. 49ers

Siemian had a similar rate of success, completing 10-of-14 attempts for 75 yards. On the opening drive, he completed five passes, each for a first down. It was a nearly impeccable start, with only one incompletion before running back C.J. Anderson capped the drive with a 19-yard touchdown.

"I thought it went well," Siemian said. "We found a rhythm and guys made plays. The offensive line did a heck of a job and I think they did a pretty good job all night — all three groups. … They have some unique blitzes so I think we did a good job getting the ball out and on time. Guys did a good job separating and we found a little rhythm there, which was good."

Lynch, who was inserted early in the third quarter, settled in after his second series. He connected on two first-down passes, danced his way out of a near-sack for an 8-yard gain, converted a long third down and then finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown to tight end John Phillips on a naked bootleg.