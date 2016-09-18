From the pocket: Trevor Siemian encouraged by progress in Week 2 win

"Would not have caught him, probably," Siemian said "But yeah, it was a play where I've either got to eat it or hand it off or do something else. I'll work hard to clean that up, but that was definitely the one I'd like to do over."

With the exception of that throw, however, Siemian appeared to show growth from last week's performance against the Panthers. His 266 passing yards and 78.6 passer rating were both improvements from his Week 1 showing, and he got plenty of help from his top receiving targets.

Emmanuel Sanders finished with three receptions for 39 yards, including one on the second play of the drive when he took a big hit from Colts defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

"I thought I was late getting him the ball initially," Siemian said. "I saw it and I was like, 'Shoot.' You never feel good when you're throwing a guy into coverage like that, but you're not going to find many guys tougher than 'E' and I saw that last year. He did a good job for us again today."

On the other side of the formation, Demaryius Thomas gutted out a strong performance after suffering a hip injury last week against the Panthers. He finished with five receptions for 90 yards and a key catch on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

"[It was] unbelievable, to be honest with you," Siemian said. "He's a tough, tough guy and he's a heck of a player. It was special to watch. Special to watch how he handled the injury and then made a bunch of big plays for us."