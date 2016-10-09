From The Pocket: Paxton Lynch disappointed after tough loss to Atlanta

"We have to help him better, us as coaches," Kubiak said. "We got down early in the game. We were committed to running the ball today and tried to do that early. We did not run the ball well. We get down by 13, something like that, and were struggling to protect him. We put him in a really tough situation. That's not the type of game you want to put him in."

With a quick turnaround for the Broncos' next game, a Thursday night road trip to San Diego, Lynch is focused on adjusting once he watches the film with his coaches and then preparing like he always does.

"We'll watch the film and after I watch the film, then I'll hear it from my coaches what I need to be better at and what I need to correct this week," Lynch said.