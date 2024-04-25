Former Broncos TE Tony Scheffler to announce Denver's Round 3 pick at 2024 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A former Bronco with ties to Detroit is scheduled to announce Denver's third-round pick on Friday, the NFL announced.

Former tight end Tony Scheffler, a second-round pick by the Broncos in 2006, will announce the 76th-overall selection.

Scheffler played with the Broncos for four seasons from 2006-09 and appeared in 57 games for Denver. He recorded 138 catches for 1,896 yards and 14 touchdowns during his tenure with the Broncos.

The Western Michigan product then spent the second half of his career with the Lions, for whom he played from 2010-13.

Scheffler will announce the pick as part of the NFL's effort to involve NFL Legends in the 2024 Draft.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders are also slated to announce picks for various teams on Friday.

In addition to announcing the picks, the NFL Legends will also be in attendance to provide mentorship to the draft prospects and to participate in community service events.

The Broncos are currently slated to make one selection on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.