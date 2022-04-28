Denver Broncos | News

Former Broncos All-Pro Elvis Dumervil to announce third-round pick for Denver

Apr 28, 2022
A former Broncos All-Pro will reveal the name of one of Denver's newest players.

Elvis Dumervil, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro with the Broncos, will announce one of the team's third-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas.

Dumervil waited a little longer to hear his own name called in 2006. Denver selected the Louisville product in the fourth round of that year's draft, and he posted 63.5 sacks in his six healthy seasons with the Broncos.

The impressive rusher, who paired with Von Miller for a pair of seasons to end his tenure in Denver, ranks fifth in team history in total sacks. Dumervil would go on to record 105.5 total sacks in his career and add two more Pro Bowl bids and a first-team All-Pro selection with the Ravens.

The Broncos are slated to make selections No. 75 and No. 96 in the third round on Friday.

