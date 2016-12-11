Five Key Moments: Titans 13, Broncos 10

Just about five minutes after the Broncos came up empty on the Titans' goal line, Trevor Siemian and Emmanuel Sanders made sure they wouldn't leave empty handed again. On second-and-goal from the Titans 3-yard line, Siemian threw a dart of a crossing route into Sanders' chest. The wide receiver, who had a tough game in the early going, hauled in the pass to draw the Broncos within one score with 9:58 to play in the contest. The Broncos would add a Brandon McManus field goal later in the fourth quarter and get a chance with just over two minutes to play to drive down the field for the tie or the win. Tight end A.J. Derby fumbled, however, at the Denver 41-yard line with 1:04 to play. The Titans recovered and the Broncos well to 8-5.