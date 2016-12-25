Five Key Moments: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10

The Broncos' last-gasp attempt went up in smoke. Devontae Booker caught a short pass from Trevor Siemian on third down, but the Chiefs' Daniel Sorenson knocked the ball out off Booker's grasp and up into the air. Guard Michael Schofield tried to catch the ball, but he could not gather possession. The ball ended up on the field and Sorenson emerged from the scrum with the football. The Broncos were then hit with consecutive 15-yard penalties as the Chiefs drove down the field. They added insult to injury when they lined up 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe in the wildcat formation. He took the snap, jogged forward and let go of a jump pass for a 2-yard touchdown. The game would end with the 33-10 scoreline.