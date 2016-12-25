Five Key Moments: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10

1. Back in it
The Broncos were in trouble early. The Chiefs scored on their opening two possessions via a 10-yard Alex Smith touchdown run and a 70-yard Tyreek Hill sprint to the end zone. After the Broncos' third punt of the first quarter, it looked like the Chiefs would add more. But linebacker Corey Nelson got through on a blitz and hit Smith as he dropped back to throw. Rookie safety Justin Simmons cut underneath the wobbling throw and returned the interception 38 yards to the Kansas City 6-yard line. The Broncos scored two plays later on a Justin Forsett touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7.
2. Running for daylight
Denver's relief didn't last long. Alex Smith found tight end Travis Kelce on a screen pass on the second play of the Chiefs' next drive, and Kelce did the rest. The Chiefs blocked the play to perfection, and Kelce evaded the few Denver players who had a chance to make the tackle. For all intents and purposes, however, he was gone as soon as he got by the first-down marker. There were no Broncos tacklers in the area as Kelce sprinted down the field for an 80-yard score.
3. The fake is no good
Down 21-10 right before the end of the first half, the Broncos decided to try to catch the Chiefs napping. Instead of kicking a 52-yard field goal, punter Riley Dixon flipped the snap to kicker Brandon McManus who tried to get the left edge and run for 10 yards. He was chased down by Eric Murray, however, and the Broncos turned the ball over on downs.
4. Slipping away
The Broncos still had a chance with 11:49 to go in the fourth quarter after they held the Chiefs to a field goal on the previous drive. They faced an uphill climb down 24-10, but the stop kept the game within two possessions. That would soon change. On the ensuing kickoff return, Kalif Raymond lost control of the ball after a 29-yard return. The Chiefs recovered at the Denver 36-yard line and went on to score a field goal that pushed the lead to 17.
5. Out of gas
The Broncos' last-gasp attempt went up in smoke. Devontae Booker caught a short pass from Trevor Siemian on third down, but the Chiefs' Daniel Sorenson knocked the ball out off Booker's grasp and up into the air. Guard Michael Schofield tried to catch the ball, but he could not gather possession. The ball ended up on the field and Sorenson emerged from the scrum with the football. The Broncos were then hit with consecutive 15-yard penalties as the Chiefs drove down the field. They added insult to injury when they lined up 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe in the wildcat formation. He took the snap, jogged forward and let go of a jump pass for a 2-yard touchdown. The game would end with the 33-10 scoreline.
