Denver Broncos | News

Five Key Moments: Chiefs 33, Broncos 10

Dec 25, 2016 at 01:50 PM

1. Back in it

The Broncos were in trouble early. The Chiefs scored on their opening two possessions via a 10-yard Alex Smith touchdown run and a 70-yard Tyreek Hill sprint to the end zone. After the Broncos' third punt of the first quarter, it looked like the Chiefs would add more. But linebacker Corey Nelson got through on a blitz and hit Smith as he dropped back to throw. Rookie safety Justin Simmons cut underneath the wobbling throw and returned the interception 38 yards to the Kansas City 6-yard line. The Broncos scored two plays later on a Justin Forsett touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7.

2. Running for daylight

Denver's relief didn't last long. Alex Smith found tight end Travis Kelce on a screen pass on the second play of the Chiefs' next drive, and Kelce did the rest. The Chiefs blocked the play to perfection, and Kelce evaded the few Denver players who had a chance to make the tackle. For all intents and purposes, however, he was gone as soon as he got by the first-down marker. There were no Broncos tacklers in the area as Kelce sprinted down the field for an 80-yard score.

3. The fake is no good

Down 21-10 right before the end of the first half, the Broncos decided to try to catch the Chiefs napping. Instead of kicking a 52-yard field goal, punter Riley Dixon flipped the snap to kicker Brandon McManus who tried to get the left edge and run for 10 yards. He was chased down by Eric Murray, however, and the Broncos turned the ball over on downs.

4. Slipping away

The Broncos still had a chance with 11:49 to go in the fourth quarter after they held the Chiefs to a field goal on the previous drive. They faced an uphill climb down 24-10, but the stop kept the game within two possessions. That would soon change. On the ensuing kickoff return, Kalif Raymond lost control of the ball after a 29-yard return. The Chiefs recovered at the Denver 36-yard line and went on to score a field goal that pushed the lead to 17.

5. Out of gas

The Broncos' last-gasp attempt went up in smoke. Devontae Booker caught a short pass from Trevor Siemian on third down, but the Chiefs' Daniel Sorenson knocked the ball out off Booker's grasp and up into the air. Guard Michael Schofield tried to catch the ball, but he could not gather possession. The ball ended up on the field and Sorenson emerged from the scrum with the football. The Broncos were then hit with consecutive 15-yard penalties as the Chiefs drove down the field. They added insult to injury when they lined up 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe in the wildcat formation. He took the snap, jogged forward and let go of a jump pass for a 2-yard touchdown. The game would end with the 33-10 scoreline.

--

The Broncos have other promotions here, in addition to following promotions available the day after the game:

  • Download the McDonald's app for free Broncos gameday offers! Additionally, get a $1 Big Mac sandwich or Sausage McMuffin with Egg the day after every Broncos Game as well as 30 percent off any hat after every Broncos game at Denver Broncos Team Stores with the McDonald's key tag.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: If the Broncos make a field goal, you could win a free sharable at Buffalo Wild Wings!
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cover 4: Broncos fall 27-24 to Chiefs in season-ending nailbiter

Denver's 2017 season came to a close Sunday as they lost to Kansas City.
news

BMW Ultimate Performance: C.J. Anderson runs to the end

C.J. Anderson and the ground game got the Broncos going early in Washington, and then after the game was all but lost, he helped the team retrieve some dignity on a late drive.
news

Cover 4: Broncos' win streak ends with 27-11 loss to Washington

The Broncos couldn't capitalize on an early advantage and dropped to 5-10 on the year.
news

BMW Ultimate Performance: C.J. Anderson's quest for 1,000

Anderson's big night last week has him nearing a milestone number. If he hits it, he knows the accomplishment will belong to the offensive line as much as himself.
news

Cover 4: Broncos 'rush' by Colts for 25-13 win

In Thursday night's Color Rush game, the Broncos put together a strong second-half performance to capture their second victory in a row.
news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Brandon Marshall sets tone as defense delivers

The Broncos' first shutout in 12 years was also one of the NFL's most dominant defensive performances in recent memory.
news

Cover 4: Broncos race by Jets 23-0 to snap skid

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' win.
news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Justin Simmons steps up

With Aqib Talib suspended last Sunday, Simmons was asked to play slot cornerback, and delivered a big play and solid work against a demanding attack.
news

Cover 4: Dolphins best Broncos, 35-9

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' loss.
news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Shaquil Barrett

Barrett's big-play ability has been on display in consecutive games.
news

Cover 4: Broncos fall 21-14 to Raiders in Oakland

These are the four pieces of information you need to know following the Broncos' loss.
news

BMW Ultimate Performance: Broncos' exemplary work against the run starts up front

Last Sunday, they prevented Cincinnati's running backs from getting even a single first down on the ground, as the Bengals' only rushing first down was from QB Andy Dalton.
Advertising