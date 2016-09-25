Five Key Moments: Broncos take down Bengals, 29-17

3. Keeping the chains moving

Trailing 14-10, the Broncos had one final shot at the end of the first half to move ahead of the Bengals. They pushed the ball down the Bengals 28-yard line with two minutes to go, but Denver faced a critical third down. That's when Cody Latimer, from nearby Dayton, Ohio, stepped in to make a big play. Trevor Siemian dropped back and threw a low pass to Latimer, who ran a route up the middle of the field right to the first-down marker. The point of the football touched the ground, but the officials ruled that Latimer had possession and the Broncos had a first down in the red zone. Four plays later, Siemian would connect with Emmanuel Sanders to put the Broncos up 16-14. For a team that has struggled inside the 30-yard line, the Latimer catch was a key completion for both confidence and securing much-needed points. -* Aric DiLalla*