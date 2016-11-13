Five Key Moments: Broncos stun Saints, 25-23

5. Rookie revival

Rookie safeties Justin Simmons and Will Parks combined for an incredible heart-stopping moment to secure victory for the Broncos. Heartbreak struck briefly in the final two minutes of the game when Brees found WR Brandin Cooks down the seam for a 32-yard touchdown to tie the game, with a chance to go up one on a pending PAT attempt. But Simmons leapt over the line and deflected the ball, which bounced into the hands of Will Parks, who took the ball 84 yards to the end zone for two points. Though the play was reviewed to see if Parks stepped out, there was not enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. The Broncos, up 25-23, sealed the game after Demaryius Thomas recovered the ensuing onside kick. After a few kneel downs, the Broncos officially escaped New Orleans with the win and headed into the bye week on a high note.