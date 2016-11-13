Five Key Moments: Broncos stun Saints, 25-23

1. Jumpin' Jordan
After a week with a spotlight on the offense's struggles to string together first downs early, the Broncos put their previous inconsistency behind them on their first possession of the day. The offense converted each of their three third-down conversion attempts and totaled five first downs, including the touchdown to end the series. Wide receiver Jordan Taylor recorded two instrumental catches on the drive, beginning with an 18-yard catch in a soft spot in New Orleans' coverage down the right seam. He then finished the drive off with an acrobatic catch in the end zone, which was first ruled an incomplete pass because safety Jairus Byrd momentarily dislodged the ball. But upon review, Taylor retained possession as he fell to the ground just barely in bounds.
2. Stewart takes deux
Safety Darian Stewart provided two enormous defensive boosts early in Sunday's game by intercepting Drew Brees twice in the first half. Brees, who came into the game with the third-best QB rating in the league, had only thrown five interceptions this season before playing the Broncos. Stewart's first interception, a diving pick, halted a dangerous drive that marched the Saints to the Denver 24-yard line. His second came on the first play of New Orleans' next drive and set up a Broncos field goal.
3. Bradley Roby's Punch-Out!!
A Brandon McManus missed field goal meant the Saints had an opportunity to go up by double digits in the fourth quarter. But that chance evaporated when cornerback Bradley Roby punched the ball out of wide receiver Michael Thomas' hands. Stewart snagged the ball for his third turnover recovery of the day and returned it 28 yards to the New Orleans 27-yard line.
4. Thomas ties the game
Following Stewart's fumble recovery and return, Denver's offense marched to the 2-yard line. But then they stalled. Devontae Booker was stopped behind the line for a loss of 1 and then a pass to Jordan Norwood in the left flat got the Broncos back to the original line of scrimmage. On third down, the Superdome crowd brought plenty of noise but it couldn't stop Siemian from finding wide receiver Demaryius Thomas in the back left corner of the end zone. Thomas out-muscled his defender to secure the touchdown reception and with a successful PAT afterward, the Broncos tied the game at 17-17.
5. Rookie revival
Rookie safeties Justin Simmons and Will Parks combined for an incredible heart-stopping moment to secure victory for the Broncos. Heartbreak struck briefly in the final two minutes of the game when Brees found WR Brandin Cooks down the seam for a 32-yard touchdown to tie the game, with a chance to go up one on a pending PAT attempt. But Simmons leapt over the line and deflected the ball, which bounced into the hands of Will Parks, who took the ball 84 yards to the end zone for two points. Though the play was reviewed to see if Parks stepped out, there was not enough evidence to overturn the call on the field. The Broncos, up 25-23, sealed the game after Demaryius Thomas recovered the ensuing onside kick. After a few kneel downs, the Broncos officially escaped New Orleans with the win and headed into the bye week on a high note.
