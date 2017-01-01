Five Key Moments: Broncos spoil Raiders' chance at bye

Hey, whaddya say? It's Ray's day

On the Raiders' first drive of the second half, outside linebacker Shane Ray made sure the Broncos' shutout would remain intact. As backup quarterback Connor Cook stepped up in the pocket, Ray came over from the left side of the defensive front to rock Cook and knock the ball out. Rookie Adam Gotsis was there to recover the football for the Broncos, who would drive down the field for a Virgil Green touchdown reception that pushed the lead to 24-0.

5. Justin time

With the Raiders driving and looking to cut the Broncos' lead to two possessions with 6:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, rookie safety Justin Simmons was presented with the easiest interception of his young career. Cook had the ball sail on him, and Simmons was able to play center field on the ball. After he secured the ball at the Denver 12, he cut back to the left sideline and weaved his way for 45 yards to the Oakland 43-yard line. Though the Broncos would fail to score, they pushed the ball back to the Oakland 34-yard line with 3:51 to play with a 24-6 lead. The interception marked Denver's third takeaway of the day. A Dekoda Watson strip sack of Cook with 2:57 to play in the game pushed that total to four. That would be enough to wrap up a Broncos win.

