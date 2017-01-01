Denver Broncos | News

Five Key Moments: Broncos spoil Raiders' chance at bye

Jan 01, 2017 at 09:30 AM

  1. Starting fast

For the first time since a Nov. 13 game against the Saints, the Broncos marched down the field and scored on their opening possession. Led by quarterback Trevor Siemian, Denver moved the ball 64 yards in eight plays to start the season finale. Two Raiders penalties for 20 yards and a 14-yard Demaryius Thomas catch helped move the Broncos into position before rookie running back Devontae Booker did the rest of the work. The rookie scored his fourth touchdown of the year on an 11-yard stretch play off the right tackle. 

  1. To the races

Justin Forsett helped to pad the Broncos lead when he cut upfield on second-and-11 from the Denver 24-yard line. He started to carry the ball to the right before cutting up through a hole in the interior of the line. Forsett didn't meet any defenders until well after the first-down marker, and that's when a solid gain became a game-changer. After about 15 yards, TJ Carrie and Keith McGill II converged on Forsett to make the tackle, but he bounced off both Raiders players and was off to the races. He was finally brought down at the Oakland 12-yard line, and the run stood as Denver's longest of the season. The Broncos would kick a 22-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead with 11:30 to play in the second quarter.

  1. Book cooks

Booker added his second touchdown of the day on a screen pass that he took 43 yards to the house. The play, which began with Booker lined out wide, put the rookie in space and gave him a chance to sprint down the left sideline. Booker's touchdown gave him his first multi-score game of his career and handed the Broncos a 17-0 lead over the Raiders, who were in a fight for the No. 2 seed and a bye in the playoffs.

  1. Hey, whaddya say? It's Ray's day

On the Raiders' first drive of the second half, outside linebacker Shane Ray made sure the Broncos' shutout would remain intact. As backup quarterback Connor Cook stepped up in the pocket, Ray came over from the left side of the defensive front to rock Cook and knock the ball out. Rookie Adam Gotsis was there to recover the football for the Broncos, who would drive down the field for a Virgil Green touchdown reception that pushed the lead to 24-0.

5. Justin time

With the Raiders driving and looking to cut the Broncos' lead to two possessions with 6:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, rookie safety Justin Simmons was presented with the easiest interception of his young career. Cook had the ball sail on him, and Simmons was able to play center field on the ball. After he secured the ball at the Denver 12, he cut back to the left sideline and weaved his way for 45 yards to the Oakland 43-yard line. Though the Broncos would fail to score, they pushed the ball back to the Oakland 34-yard line with 3:51 to play with a 24-6 lead. The interception marked Denver's third takeaway of the day. A Dekoda Watson strip sack of Cook with 2:57 to play in the game pushed that total to four. That would be enough to wrap up a Broncos win.

--

Advertising