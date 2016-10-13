Five Key Moments: Broncos fall to the Chargers, 21-13

1. Special, special teams

After falling behind early, Denver found a bright spot on special teams, much to the delight of Joe DeCamillis, Special Teams Coordinator turned interim head coach. The Broncos were down by 10 with the Chargers dominating the time of possession and forcing yet another Denver punt. However, Riley Dixon's punt grazed the leg of Chargers punt returner Travis Benjamin, and Will Parks recovered it for the Broncos. Though the offense couldn't find the end zone after this turnover, it set up a 29-yard field goal from Brandon McManus to get the Broncos within seven.