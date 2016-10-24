Five key moments: Broncos 27, Texans 9

The Texans' last gasp ended on a bizarre passing play on the first play of the fourth quarter. Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler dropped back to pass but as he brought his arm back, he lost control of the football. Chris Harris Jr. scooped up the football for a moment, but no one on the field seemed to think the play was a fumble until after the refs made the announcement. The play would be reviewed, but there wasn't enough definitive evidence to overturn the call on the field. The Broncos would tack on a field goal on a short field to extend the lead even more.