Five key moments: Broncos 27, Texans 9

- Getting going
The Broncos have been talking for weeks about the need to get the running game back on track. After tough sledding in the first quarter, C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker made that happen early in the second frame. The Broncos finally put together a substantive drive and Anderson capped it off with a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos in front, 7-6. As soon as he crossed the plane, Anderson sprinted down the field and didn't stop until he found his spot on the sideline.
2. Sanders gets it done
After a textbook tackle by Aqib Talib on Texans receiver Will Fuller V halted Houston's next drive, the Broncos took over looking for more. The Broncos strung together three straight running plays of at least eight yards from Booker and then quarterback Trevor Siemian took to the air. He threw a short pass to the left side from the Texans 33-yard line, and Emmanuel Sanders did the rest. Sanders took the pass 29 yards down to the Houston 4-yard line and might've scored if he'd broken one more tackle. Siemian tossed a touchdown to Thomas a few plays later put the Broncos' lead to eight.
3. That's for you, Stew
The Broncos defense stood strong in the third quarter as the offense struggled to keep possession of the football. With the Texans looking to cut into a 14-9 deficit, safety Darian Stewart stuck his helmet onto the football and Houston running back Alfred Blue lost the handle. The ball popped straight up in the air, linebacker Todd Davis recovered it and the Broncos had their big stop of the game.
4. Have yourself another, E
On the next possession, the Broncos piled two big plays on top of each other to move the ball down the field and into Texans territory. First, Anderson broke off a 19-yard run down the right sideline to put Denver in business at the Houston 36-yard line. Two plays later, Siemian delivered a perfect pass to Sanders for 31 yards. The play brought the Broncos down to the goal line, and Booker would soon deliver a touchdown to push the lead to 12.
5. All she wrote
The Texans' last gasp ended on a bizarre passing play on the first play of the fourth quarter. Houston quarterback Brock Osweiler dropped back to pass but as he brought his arm back, he lost control of the football. Chris Harris Jr. scooped up the football for a moment, but no one on the field seemed to think the play was a fumble until after the refs made the announcement. The play would be reviewed, but there wasn't enough definitive evidence to overturn the call on the field. The Broncos would tack on a field goal on a short field to extend the lead even more.
