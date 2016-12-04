Five Key Moments: Broncos 20, Jaguars 10

1. Gashing them on the ground
After four fruitless possessions, the Broncos finally mounted a consistent drive in the second quarter on the shoulders of running backs Devontae Booker and Kapri Bibbs. Though Booker would ultimately punch it in (with the help of a friendly lineman), Bibbs burned the Jaguars defense for gains of 24 and 13 yards to put the Broncos in the red zone with a shot to take the lead.
- Harris Jr. hangs on
In the second quarter as the Jaguars attempted to mount a go-ahead scoring drive, Chris Harris Jr. secured a tipped pass for his second interception of the season. He returned the pass 36 yards to the Denver 49-yard line to end Jacksonville's drive and set the Broncos up with good field position.
- Demaryius dives for it
In the final minute of the first half, the Broncos got a helping hand from newly activated receiver Kalif Raymond and from Jaguars tight end Alex Ellis. Raymond returned a punt 19 yards to the Denver 42-yard line, and then Ellis tacked on 15 yards with an unnecessary roughness penalty. Gifted great field position, the Broncos quickly got in scoring position. With a diving 18-yard catch, wide receiver Demaryius Thomas ensured the Broncos would avoid a long field-goal try. After a successful 32-yard Brandon McManus field goal, Denver held a seven-point lead heading into halftime.
4. Roby scores his second
Cornerback Bradley Roby scored his second pick-six of the year when he read a crossing pattern and jumped underneath receiver Allen Robinson and caught a Blake Bortles pass that came right to him. With no one in arm's reach, Roby ran to the end zone untouched and put the Broncos up 17-3. At least part of the credit, however, belonged to OLB Von Miller, who had Bortles wrapped up as he threw and made the pick-six a possibility.
- Fumbling finish
The Jaguars' chances to tie the game late in the fourth quarter down a touchdown evaporated when Miller pushed offensive tackle Jermey Parnell into Bortles, forcing a fumble. Outside linebacker Shane Ray recovered and gave the Broncos possession at the Jacksonville 29. A few rushing plays later, the Broncos kicked a field goal, which pushed the lead to 10 and ensured Denver would head home with a win.
