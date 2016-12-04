Five Key Moments: Broncos 20, Jaguars 10

4. Roby scores his second

Cornerback Bradley Roby scored his second pick-six of the year when he read a crossing pattern and jumped underneath receiver Allen Robinson and caught a Blake Bortles pass that came right to him. With no one in arm's reach, Roby ran to the end zone untouched and put the Broncos up 17-3. At least part of the credit, however, belonged to OLB Von Miller, who had Bortles wrapped up as he threw and made the pick-six a possibility.