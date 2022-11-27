Denver Broncos | News

FB/TE Andrew Beck, OLB Jake Martin active for Broncos' Week 12 matchup with Panthers

Nov 27, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Aric DiLalla

CHARLOTTE — Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck and outside linebacker Jake Martin are both active for Sunday's game against the Panthers after being listed as questionable for the Week 12 matchup.

Beck and Martin were limited at the Broncos' Friday practice.

Denver previously ruled out wide receivers KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerback K'Waun Williams.

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia is also inactive. The Broncos elevated rookie seventh-round pick Faion Hicks from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, see below:

