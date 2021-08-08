'Every season has its stories, but that one was exceptional': An oral history of how Peyton Manning returned from injury to lead the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 title

THE SIGNAL

As Manning rehabbed from his injury, the Broncos kept their season alive. Following the loss to Kansas City that knocked Manning from the lineup, Brock Osweiler and a swarming Denver defense earned a road win over Chicago. The following week, in the finest performance of his career, Osweiler helped the Broncos overcome a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to earn an overtime win over New England. C.J. Anderson's 48-yard touchdown run in the snow remains one of the lasting memories of the season. Denver rolled to a win over the Chargers to improve to 10-2 — and 3-0 under Osweiler — before a pair of losses to the Raiders and Steelers dropped the Broncos to 10-4.

Kubiak, though, would have more on his mind than just that week's game plan or finishing the regular season strong.

His Hall of Fame quarterback was ready to play.

Kubiak (at Manning's 2016 retirement press conference): "He went to work. And we filmed those sessions. And I watched the film and we went through that process for a few weeks. I would deal with the team and he would be over there working in the mornings. Every Friday, I'd come over there and I'd watch him work out. We went through this process for a few weeks, and as we went through that process, there were some highs and lows. There was one setback if I recall. But we kept pushing and all of the sudden it was different. I knew he felt like it was time, that he was ready to play, that he was in the right place.

"So I think there were two weeks left in the regular season. He and I had talked and I could tell in his voice he felt very good about what was going on and he was ready to come back. So we decided that week that we'd proceed the same way. So we started our Wednesday, had the meeting with the team, he went over and worked out, we went about our business. That evening, I watched his tape and it looked better than ever. Everything was pretty consistent. Thursday was different. We had our work as a team, he had his workout. I sat down and watched the film. As I'm watching the film that day, there was something different about the workout. During the workout, he sent me a signal to the film. 'Hey, we're No. 1.' You could take it that way. I took it as 'I'm ready to play, Coach.'"

Manning, as seen in a clip in a 2016 episode of NFL Network's America's Game, turned to a camera in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse and raised his middle fingers. The five-time MVP was sending a message.

Manning (at his 2016 retirement press conference): "I'd be lying if I sat here and told you that was not a frustrating time. The team meets here every morning. I'm a part of those meetings, and then everyone goes on to their individual meetings and goes to practice and I go in the little quarantined sandbox at the far corner. 'Hey, don't get near any of the real players. You go over there and you can take "Sunshine" [Taylor].' It was nice of them to give me a practice squad receiver, an equipment guy and a guy on injured reserve to throw to. That really helped. I really appreciated that."

Dodson: "I remember on the west goal line, and that day — I would say that week — that day, he was just in a different world anyways, right? And we were coming to the end of it and he had had what I remembered as a good session, right? And I just remember him throwing up his fingers, as we all do, right? And we all just kind of got a smile. But again, he was doing what he was doing. I was doing my part to stay away from that stuff. It obviously brings a chuckle, and we all knew what was going on, because there's cameras everywhere. We all knew what he was saying, but we didn't have to talk about it. We could chuckle about it, but he was in a different place. That's what I remember about that day. He was completely in another place."

Taylor: "I was just laughing, and I knew. I was like, 'Hell yeah, man. I'm ready to go, too!' Obviously I was on the practice squad at the time, but from that point on, even pregame, I was out there running routes for him, from the time that he started again until obviously we went to the Super Bowl. I was pumped."

Harrington: "It was surprising, because I think the comment before that was that no one's watched this video so it doesn't matter. We all know — staff members — we all knew that everyone's watching it. So we were all just shocked. … He was very frustrated obviously, and he was upset. … But it was funny, because it was about that time we thought maybe he's ready to come back. Like he's ready to come back."

Kubiak: "It was like, 'Holy s---, he's ready to go.' He was pretty adamant saying, 'Hey, I want to come back and play, and I can do this.' Greek and John [Elway] could see it as well as I could, and we said OK. It was a question of when. But he was very determined and we knew."

Manning (at his 2016 retirement press conference): "It was a frustrating time because I wasn't getting as healthy as quickly as I wanted to. I'm throwing in that indoor facility and not feeling the same. And then you are starting to make some progress, then you have a little setback, and then of course, you're not playing. I was so fortunate for so many years to have great health and to have played in so many games as to not to be playing, it was tough. I was starting to feel a little better around that time and maybe getting back to being a little more myself and my signals and my hand gestures and so I think it was the timing of that."

Kubiak (at Manning's 2016 retirement press conference): "I was heading home that night, I texted him. I said, 'Hey, the workout looked great today, and, oh, by the way, I got the signal.' I said, 'I'll see you tomorrow morning at nine o'clock. I want to watch you work out tomorrow. So let me get through with the team in the morning and I'm coming to watch.'

"So we had our meeting Friday morning, 'Greek' and I walked over to the bubble, walked in and they were through and they were supposed to start at nine but they were already through. So I walked in the bubble and I looked at all of them, and I said, 'Hey, what's the deal here? I was supposed to watch you guys at nine.' And his three buddies, they kind of tip-toed out of the bubble because they knew something was fixing to take place here. But they all said, 'Coach, he said we were starting at eight.' So they were through.

"So he and I started our conversation, and I'll try to make a long story short: [He said,] 'I wanted to. I'm ready to play.' Before I knew it, the only people left in the bubble were Peyton and I, and a bag of footballs. For five minutes, I proceeded to tell him what I thought was going on with our team and where we were at. For the next 25 minutes, Peyton proceeded to tell me where he was, what he thought our team could do and that he was ready to lead our team in that direction. And he was right. He was right."

THE RETURN

In Week 16, Denver again overcame a 14-point deficit — this time against the Bengals — to improve to 11-4 on the year.

Denver approached the final game of the season, a home matchup with the Chargers, with plenty at stake. A loss to San Diego could hand the Chiefs the division, while a win would potentially secure homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Manning was slated to be active for the season finale, but for the first time in his career, he was scheduled to serve as the backup quarterback.

Kubiak: "I kind of knew he was doing pretty good and was ready to go — at least, that was the message he was sending me — I talked to him that week and we were playing San Diego. I said, Peyton, I just think it's important for players to see you put the uniform back on. And to ask a Hall of Famer to not start a game and put the uniform back on against San Diego, that was very difficult for me, and I knew it was difficult for him, but that tells you the type of character he has."

Manning (ahead of the 2015 season finale): "I'm glad to get back on the practice field and I expect to be out there on Sunday in uniform. That's a good step. It's been a long haul, this rehab. It's a positive step to get back on the field and maybe be able to make more of a contribution during the week of practice and more on Sunday than just being in street clothes. I'll do what I can to help the team, help Brock, so I'm happy to be more a part of it now than just being in street clothes and kind of quarantined in the indoor facility working out on my own. To be more a part of the team is a positive step."

In the first half against the Chargers, it was clear the Broncos needed Manning. A Miami win over New England earlier that afternoon had given Denver a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, but the Broncos struggled to put away a 4-11 Chargers team in the opening 30 minutes. Following a 72-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, the Broncos turned the ball over on four of their next five possessions.

Denver held just a one-point lead at halftime when Kubiak made the change and put Manning in for the first time in seven weeks. As Manning jogged out onto the field, the Denver crowd erupted.

Kubiak: "They were begging for him to come back. You could see it in the first half in how we were playing against San Diego in Week 17. They wanted his presence. They wanted his leadership. They wanted him back on that field. What Peyton did — you know, he's like all these Hall of Fame players. They raised the level of everybody around them. Yeah, he's sitting there at 40 years old at the end, and this is gonna be it for him, but just the fact that he's in that huddle and battling with the football team, it increased the level of play of everybody else in the organization — every coach, every player, every trainer. It was like, 'Holy s---, we've got to get this done for this guy. Look what he's doing for us.' You're right, that's tremendous. I can't explain that enough."

Dodson: "So I'm on the sidelines. During the games, over that course of time, I probably talked to him more than I ever would have. The thing that I recall was he would come out onto the sidelines and he would watch the games. I always stand opposite of play. So the play's going one way, I want to stay back away. I want to stay out of the way. And often times he would be to the sideline or whenever he would, he would come over and we would chat. And there were a couple times, he was just sharing some memories. … Of different players on the other teams, guys he had played with. Just some short stories about different times and different things that had happened. Just the conversation that we would have standing there was just like you and I sitting here and talking now. The day that he went back on the field, he was out. In the first half, I had actually stood with him for a few minutes, and we had chatted. We were just kind of talking like we were. And then in the second half, when he went, like for me, personally, I was super proud. Like, 'He did it. Like, Good for him — and, more importantly, Good for us! Good for us that he's back. And then the rest is history."

Antonopulos: "When he came here, that was the whole aura of it: Here comes Peyton Manning. We're going to do big things around here. That [game] was no different."

Dodson: "I stood the whole second half with a huge smile on my face just because I knew what he had put into it just in the little time that I had him here. We're not even talking about all the other stuff that he did that I never saw or most of us never saw. … I knew we were in a good spot at that point."

Taylor: "At the end of the day, you've got Peyton Manning on the sideline who's ready to go, and he's obviously a Hall of Famer, a multiple-time MVP, multiple-time Super Bowl champ. It's hard not to put the guy back in. And I think once we did, everybody knew that he might not have been the Peyton that was going to put up 50, 60 points, you know, throw for three, four hundred yards, you know, and five touchdowns, but he was going to manage the game and give us a chance. And with our defense that year, that's all we could ask for."

Manning and the Broncos held on to win against the Chargers and clinched the No. 1 seed. From there, they dispatched the Steelers and Patriots in closely contested, one-possession games at home before earning a 24-10 win against the Panthers on the game's biggest stage. Manning wasn't perfect; he threw for 539 yards, two touchdowns and an interception across the three games. But Manning's leadership, experience and ability to make timely plays was precisely what the Broncos needed to make their run to a title — even as he continued to battle the injury.

Antonopulos: "From the movement standpoint and the agility and functionality, he was probably pretty close [to full health]. Knowing him and his perfection, it probably wasn't there yet. … It was a blessing it worked out the way it did, in the sense that it didn't just go back in full to start with, that at least he had a half of a game before he went in. I mean, I think mentally it was — any injury that a player comes off of, the last part of the rehab and getting back on the field is actually getting back on the field and doing what they do. That kind of was the last phase."

Kubiak: "I think he was battling every day. I think his foot was obviously feeling better, because he had so much focus on that. But it's a hard, hard gig and when you miss that much time and you come back and you not only come back, you go a half against San Diego; Pittsburgh Steelers, they're a defensive football team; New England, they're a defensive football team; and then Carolina, they're one of, along with ours, probably one of the best defenses in the history of the game as well that year. The gauntlet that he had to lead his team through was tremendous. It just tells you what he's made of. I can't speak for him and tell you about every ache and pain, but I can just tell you personally that I know what he went through for that organization for them to win a third championship, and it was special."

Von Miller, Super Bowl 50 MVP: "He went out there and won [against the Chargers], and we were able to get the No. 1 seed going to the Super Bowl. We just felt it, man. The same shot we had in [2013], we had it again in 2015 and we just wanted to take advantage. I think everybody did that. Everybody played lights out from the offensive line to the "No-Fly Zone." We had this incredible run and we were able to go win the Super Bowl."

In a Hall of Fame career — one that will be celebrated Sunday in Canton, Ohio — Manning has accomplished a great deal. He's one of two quarterbacks to lead two different franchises to Super Bowls and has won a league-record five MVP awards. He has set a slew of records and still owns nearly every single-season passing mark. Manning has seven first-team All-Pros and 14 Pro Bowls to his name — and yet, the end to his 2015 season may be one of his most impressive feats.

It was a testament to Manning's patented drive. Even as his body threatened to give in to the demands of his 18th NFL season, Manning wouldn't allow it. He returned for his teammates, for his organization and for one final series of moments. And the reward, for weeks of arduous rehab, was the second world championship of his career.

Kubiak: "Every season has its stories, but that one was exceptional, and the fact that what he went through physically and emotionally just to play one more season with all them guys will always mean the world to all of them — and to me as well."