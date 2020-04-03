Evaluating the Broncos' Day 2 options for the 2020 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the 2020 NFL Draft inches closer, experts are debating what the Broncos will do with the 15th-overall pick. Will they select a wide receiver? A cornerback? A linebacker or offensive lineman?

The focus is almost entirely on the first round, where last year's top college stars will likely be selected.

But the first round is just one — albeit important — piece of the draft. No matter which player the Broncos select at No. 15, they'll still need to execute on their remaining nine selections. And with five picks in the first 100 selections, the Broncos could add a handful of quality starters to their roster.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some potential Day 2 picks the Broncos could select in the second or third rounds. Grouped by positions of need, these players could make just as big an impact as the first-round selection.

Need proof? Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock and Dalton Risner are all Day 2 selections from the previous two years.

Denver is currently scheduled to make the 46th (second round), 77th (third round), 83rd (third) and 95th (third) picks.

WIDE RECEIVER

The Broncos clearly have a need at receiver, and if they don't use the 15th pick on Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs III or the like, there are plenty of good options in the second and third rounds. It's possible the Broncos could use multiple picks on receivers on Day 2.

Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

NFL.com comparison: Robert Woods, LA Rams

Aiyuk, who earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2019, caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He also returned kicks and punts for the Sun Devils, averaging 16.1 yards per punt return and 31.9 yards per kick return. Aiyuk's 4.5-second 40-yard dash time didn't rank among the best at the 2020 NFL Combine, but he excelled in college with yards after catch.

KJ Hamler, Penn State

NFL.com comparison: Tavon Austin, Dallas Cowboys

If the Broncos want to add a burner to their offense, Hamler could fit the bill. Though he didn't run at the Combine — and Penn State's pro day was later cancelled — Hamler has sub-4.4 speed. At 5-foot-9, 178 pounds, Hamler is a smaller receiver who likely projects as a slot player. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt sophomore and was an honorable mention as a kick and punt returner.

Michael Pittman Jr., Southern California

NFL.com comparison: Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos