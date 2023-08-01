Elliott Fry, Brett Maher travel different paths to Broncos' kicking competition

Maher, by comparison, has more regular-season experience. He's kicked in 54 games since the start of 2018 and played for Payton in New Orleans for part of the 2021 season. He also has faced more scrutiny, as he missed four extra points in the Cowboys' playoff win against the Buccaneers in January.

"I think what I'm learning every single year in this league is there is something that is going to test you and test your response to how you handle your business, how you handle outside stuff," Maher said. "That was a tough lesson to learn, especially in the moment, I'm sure as you guys all saw. … I feel like I've taken it as a way to learn and become more resilient and get a few more of those scars that can kind of help propel you forward."

Maher said the struggles last postseason were both mental and technique-related.

"That drove a lot of my offseason prep work," Maher said, "and I'm happy to be here with the opportunity and [to] learn from it and move forward and become better from all sorts of situations — positive and negative and certainly that one."

Maher thrived in the regular season last year, as his field-goal percentage ranked eighth among kickers with at least four attempts. He also holds the NFL record with four career field goals of at least 60 yards.

"To me, I think that's something I can bring to the table," Maher said of his leg strength. "We'll just kind of see how the chips fall, but I like kicking long field goals, and I've had a bit of success doing it."

In Denver, both Maher and Fry will aim to earn an opportunity that would be equally significant for each player, albeit for very different reasons.

The battle, though, is just beginning.