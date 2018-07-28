Element of surprise: Suddenly healthy, pain-free Shane Ray a full-go at Broncos practice

Ray was a "full go" during Saturday's opening practice, Head Coach Vance Joseph said, and he took plenty of first team reps during 11-on-11 drills.

The Missouri product emphasized to reporters after practice that the decision had little to do with him feeling pressure to play to keep his role with the team. Instead, Ray said he is simply focused on being there for his teammates.

"I've been in this league four years now," Ray said. "I know how the game goes. I know what I can do. My teammates know what I can do. It was not like I'm panicking or anything like that. This is an important year for me, this is an important year for my team. And the kind of guy that I am, I want to be out here and help my team as much as I can. I'm here."

Ray has reason to believe that being "here" will mean more than it did in 2017. After suffering his injury in training camp, Ray went on injured reserve until a midseason meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

From that game forward, though, Ray was forced to play with a protective club over his hand. This limited his effectiveness during games, and he recorded just one sack last season.