Disappointed, but not discouraged: Broncos fall 19-8 in prime-time meeting with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY — In a prime-time opportunity, the Broncos fell short against their division rival.

Denver was held scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter when Courtland Sutton made an acrobatic touchdown catch, but the Broncos couldn't overcome a 16-0 deficit and fell 19-8 at Arrowhead.

In the aftermath of the game, though, Head Coach Sean Payton said there were reasons to be encouraged by the Broncos' performance on "Thursday Night Football."

"I told our players, I'm disappointed, but … I'm not discouraged," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I thought they played hard. Defensively, particularly, we did a great job. Our red-zone defense was outstanding. Obviously, offensively we struggled throwing the ball. Our red-zone numbers were poor. The turnovers — against a team like this, it's going to be tough to win. And yet, we were still in it going into the fourth quarter. Sometimes you don't know how a game's going to unfold. I was happy it was unfolding the way it was, though, relative to time, scoring. … Tonight was a game where we certainly played well enough defensively, but offensively, the running game worked. I thought we blocked them well. From a third-down perspective, keeping drives going, we struggled to get anything until really late in the game."

Sutton's catch and the successful two-point conversion that followed cut Kansas City's lead to eight points with 6:07 to play, but a late third-down conversion and 52-yard Harrison Butker field goal pushed Kansas City's lead back to the final 11-point margin to drop Denver to 1-5 on the season.

"We've got to be better," Justin Simmons said of a 28-yard gain on a late third-and-2 play. "That was a big down for us. Offense had some momentum, and that's playing complete team ball. If we're able to get off the field there, make them punt, [we'd have been able to] give the offense the ball and see what happens."

The Chiefs were held to three points in the first quarter and limited to 16 until the waning moments of the game, but they earned their 16th consecutive win in the series.

"We played an imperfect game, but I thought we had great effort and energy," Payton said. "… I thought we played hard. That's not always good enough if you turn the ball over, but it gives you a chance to win. I was encouraged with how we were ready to play, physically and mentally."

The Broncos' defense, which had allowed the most points in the NFL entering Week 6, allowed just 19 points and held the Chiefs to 4-of-13 on third down.

"That's an explosive offense, and I think we did a pretty good job limiting explosive plays and forcing field goals," Payton said. "You give yourself a chance to win on the road against a team like that, [and] I was encouraged. That's the thing I wanted to make sure they heard."

On a night where not much came easy for Denver, Russell Wilson finished 13-of-22 for 95 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a 46.6 quarterback rating.

"Obviously [the] two turnovers by me are unacceptable," Wilson said. "Can't happen."