Denver Broncos | News

Despite future potential head-coaching opportunities, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero focused on helping Denver defense finish season strong

Dec 29, 2022 at 05:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos approach a Week 17 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero will aim to help his unit rebound from a tough performance against the Rams.

Evero, though, could have had far more on his to-do list this week. The first-year defensive coordinator confirmed Thursday he was offered the Broncos' interim head-coaching position, but he chose to stay focused on his unit to help Denver's defense finish the season strong.

"I don't want to get into too much of the details, but at the end of the day, this is not a situation that any of us really wanted to be in," Evero said. "We just all agreed that the best thing for this team moving forward was for me to continue to work with the defense [and be] fully invested there, and I think that's where I can have the best value for this team."

Evero has certainly provided value for the Broncos in his current role. Prior to the Week 16 debacle against the Rams, the Broncos' defense ranked in the top three in scoring defense, interceptions, third-down percentage and red-zone percentage and in the top five in total defense and passing defense. Entering Week 17, Denver still remains in the top five in most defensive metrics.

"We were all very disappointed with how we performed, how we coached, how we played — and we are very confident that's not a reflection of who we are," Evero said. "Obviously when you have a performance like that, we've got to go back to the drawing board. We've got to see where things went wrong. We've got to all see where we can be better. That's the great thing about this group. It hasn't been perfect this year, but the one thing that we can count on is that they're going to respond the right way."

The Broncos have responded, certainly at least in part, because of Evero's ability to coach and lead. Denver's defense has earned Evero national attention as a possible future head coach, and Broncos General Manager George Paton said earlier this week the team hopes to interview him for their coaching vacancy.

While Evero did not explicitly say Thursday whether he plans to interview, he acknowledged those goals are common for most coaches.

"Yeah, I mean that's always an ambition," Evero said. "I would say most coaches always strive to attain that position, but I'm not worried about that right now. Right now I'm fully invested in this team. We've got two more games. We've got a great opportunity this week against Kansas City, and that's where I'm completely focused at."

If and when Evero does get a chance to be a head coach in the NFL, those around him are confident he has the necessary traits to find success.

"I just think he provides all the qualities you need as a coach," cornerback Pat Surtain II said. "Obviously he's a great leader. He's very outspoken. He brings a lot of energy to the room. He's just a great person in general, great people person. You can go to him for anything, and on the football field, he's just going to go out there and bring all the energy. He's going to do his best for the team."

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg also pointed to Evero's top-notch communication skills as an important element of what makes him an impressive coach.

"He's a brilliant man," Rosburg said. "I've gotten to know him since my time here, and he's been very gracious to me from the very first day. His communication skills are of a high level. He's really good in dealing with his coaches and dealing with his players. He has leadership skills. He's not afraid to tell a coach what he thinks, and that's his job. He needs to tell the truth to these guys and also his players. He deals with them directly and he has a certain level of performance that he expects, and he's going to keep them to that. Those kind of coaches, to me, have a high ceiling, because there's a lot of different ways to do things. When you sit down in your beliefs and you want it to be a certain way, then you're open to other ideas, but when you make a decision that this is the way it's going to be, well then, this is the way it's going to be. He's got all those qualities."

While Evero will not lead the Broncos for the final two weeks, it may not be long before he guides a team of his own.

STANDING UP FOR A TEAMMATE

Amid a new wave of criticism, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and several other Broncos — both current and former — took to Twitter to support quarterback Russell Wilson.

After practice, Jeudy expanded further on his comments, saying that he wanted to clarify Wilson's standing among his teammates.

"I'm just tired of reading things about my boy making it seem like, 'Oh, he's not a good teammate' and other unnecessary stuff that's not true," Jeudy said. "I just wanted to get it out in the air that he is a good teammate and he is a hardworking teammate. I just felt like I needed to get that out there, because there's a lot of false narratives going around here that I'm getting tired of seeing."

Jeudy also added that Wilson has kept him motivated this season and demonstrated how to act like a professional.

"Sometimes you [aren't] going to have the success that you want, but [even] with him knowing he's not having his best season, he's still working the same way as if he is having his best season," Jeudy said. "That's what I respect most about him."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich remains out of practice with hamstring injury

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell and cornerback K'Waun Williams returned to practice as limited participants.

news

Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players share their first impressions of Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg

"Just seeing how well he's stepped into this role and how he's taken it upon him to get the most out of us and get this thing rolling, I respect him a ton," guard Dalton Risner said.

news

'We've got to go out there and find ways to win': Amid coaching change, Broncos players embrace accountability for disappointing season

Also, Randy Gregory and Dalton Risner discussed how frustrations led to off-the-field lapses in judgment during Sunday's game.

news

Ending the Chiefs' streak, a new coaching philosophy and more: Top story lines from Interim HC Jerry Rosburg's initial press conference

After assisting with game management since Week 3, Rosburg assumed interim head-coaching responsibilities this week — and he emphasized Wednesday that he believes he and the Broncos can find success over the final stretch of the year.

news

Injury Report: OLBs Randy Gregory and Baron Browning among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg noted that both players are working through injuries.

news

Mile High Morning: Potential names to know for the Broncos' coaching search according to media reports

As the Broncos prepare to start their search for a new head coach, several NFL reporters have assembled an early collection of potential candidates for the opening.

news

Way Back When: The Broncos and Chiefs and quarterbacks

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how quarterbacks have defined the history between the Broncos and Chiefs.

news

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver also made several practice squad moves.

news

'We've got to get this right': Owner & CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton share what they are looking for in Broncos' next head coach

"At the starting point, it's got to be about culture and leadership, and those characteristics are what we've focused on the most," Penner said.

news

Broncos remain confident in QB Russell Wilson, believe he can return to previous heights

"He knows he can play better, we know he can play better and we know he'll do the right work in the offseason to be ready for next year," Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner said.

Advertising