DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Oct 23, 2022 at 12:28 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — Defensive end DeShawn Williams, guard/center Quinn Meinerz and defensive tackle D.J. Jones are active for Sunday's game against the Jets after being listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report.

Meinerz and Jones were limited on Thursday and Friday, while Williams did not practice on Friday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday. Safety Caden Sterns, who was listed as doubtful, also will not play.

Quarterback Russell Wilson and cornerback Essang Bassey were previously ruled out with hamstring injuries.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam remains a healthy scratch for the Broncos.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, please see below.

Inactives

