Derek Wolfe: Pack Mentality

Now Wolfe is staring down the start of his second season in the NFL. And it's also his second season under Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Having that continuity from last season has made the offseason and preseason a time for improvement instead of instruction. That's a luxury he wasn't always afforded as a Bearcat as he worked with three different defensive line coaches and two different head coaches in his four years.

"Learning a new defense and new techniques is hard on anybody. It's tough," Wolfe said. "It's better to have those techniques already set in stone. You come in and you already know what they want from you. You can get better, you're not learning again."

Wolfe had an impressive rookie campaign to build on, too. Just like the last three years of his college career, he started every game in the 2012 season. He was fourth on the team in sacks with six takedowns – Von Miller said he probably took four away from him, too – and he registered 40 tackles.

"I thought last year was a really special year for him," Del Rio said during minicamp. "And the refreshing part is that he came back hungry for much more. Not a little bit more, but much more. He really has his eyes set and his heart set on being a great player in this league. He knows he has to work to do that."

Just as soon as rookie defensive tackle Sylvester Williams arrived in Denver, he knew that Wolfe was the guy he wanted to follow because "he was going to do the right thing."

That's exactly the kind of leader Wolfe said he wants to be.

"The thing I take from him is play hard all the time," Williams said. "He's a hard-nosed type of guy and he gives 100 percent to everything he does. In the weight room, this is the kind of guy that's doing extra reps and some guys are struggling to get all the reps they're supposed to do."

Having been in Williams' position just a season ago, Wolfe has plenty of wisdom to offer the rookie. Wolfe was the first player selected by the Broncos in 2012 – although it was in the second round – just as Williams was who the Broncos used their first pick on in the 2013 NFL Draft.

"I know you feel like there's a lot of pressure on you but just forget about that," Wolfe said he told Williams. "It's just football when it comes down to it.

"We're just playing football still, just like you've been doing since you were little, just football."

But younger players aren't the only ones taking note of Wolfe's effort and following suit —Woodyard called him a "freak of nature."

"Derek Wolfe had an amazing rookie year," Von Miller echoed in August. "I think everybody knew he was destined to be (a leader) right when we first brought him in. He's just a worker. His sophomore year, I think he's going to have an amazing year. You can just tell by the way he's working on the field. It's hard to go against him. I'm all for him."

Every pack needs a leader. The Broncos defensive line in 2013 is no exception. And this Wolfe, through his focus and work ethic, is looking more and more like that leader.

"I'd like our defensive line to lead to league in sacks. I'd like to see our defense be number one overall in everything," Wolfe said. "That's what I'm striving for – to get our defense to be the best in the league."

Like the stealthy wolf, Wolfe doesn't need to be loud or boisterous to take charge. In fact, his approach is quite the opposite.

"I'm not the type of guy to be, 'rah-rah,'" he said. "I'm more of a, 'I'm going to be leading in the front, if you want to follow, follow.