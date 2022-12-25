Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

As fans celebrate the holiday season, the Broncos (4-10) travel to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams (4-10). Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, the Rams have dealt with several key injuries on offense in the year after winning Super Bowl LVI. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II are on IR as well, as are several of their offensive linemen. Still, Mayfield has shown some promise for the Rams; in Week 14, after joining the team two days prior to the game, he completed a comeback win over the Raiders with a last-second touchdown pass. Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and the rest of Denver's defense have been a takeaway machine in recent weeks, and they could force some more on Sunday.

For the Broncos' offense, QB Russell Wilson will be back in action after being sidelined against the Cardinals, and he might get some help if WR Courtland Sutton can return from a hamstring injury, as well. Denver's offense has shown improvement since its Week 14 game against Kansas City, and whether it can continue that progress will be key over the final stretch of the season. WR Jerry Jeudy is playing at a high level entering Week 16, but he'll surely face a tough test against five-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. The other big news for this game is that three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will not play Sunday, which is good news for Wilson and Denver's offensive line as he looks to get the pass game rolling.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), T Calvin Anderson (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: OLB Randy Gregory (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), RB Latavius Murray (foot), G Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot)

Los Angeles Rams

OUT: DL Aaron Donald (ankle), DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), LB Jake Gervase (ankle), ILB Travin Howard (hip), C Brian Allen (calf)

WATCH ON TV: CBS AND NICKELODEON