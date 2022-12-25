Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
As fans celebrate the holiday season, the Broncos (4-10) travel to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams (4-10). Led by quarterback Baker Mayfield with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, the Rams have dealt with several key injuries on offense in the year after winning Super Bowl LVI. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II are on IR as well, as are several of their offensive linemen. Still, Mayfield has shown some promise for the Rams; in Week 14, after joining the team two days prior to the game, he completed a comeback win over the Raiders with a last-second touchdown pass. Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II and the rest of Denver's defense have been a takeaway machine in recent weeks, and they could force some more on Sunday.
For the Broncos' offense, QB Russell Wilson will be back in action after being sidelined against the Cardinals, and he might get some help if WR Courtland Sutton can return from a hamstring injury, as well. Denver's offense has shown improvement since its Week 14 game against Kansas City, and whether it can continue that progress will be key over the final stretch of the season. WR Jerry Jeudy is playing at a high level entering Week 16, but he'll surely face a tough test against five-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. The other big news for this game is that three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald will not play Sunday, which is good news for Wilson and Denver's offensive line as he looks to get the pass game rolling.
INJURY UPDATE
Denver Broncos
OUT: WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), T Calvin Anderson (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: OLB Randy Gregory (knee), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), RB Latavius Murray (foot), G Dalton Risner (shoulder/back/foot)
Los Angeles Rams
OUT: DL Aaron Donald (ankle), DT Marquise Copeland (ankle), QB John Wolford (neck), WR Ben Skowronek (calf), LB Jake Gervase (ankle), ILB Travin Howard (hip), C Brian Allen (calf)
WATCH ON TV: CBS AND NICKELODEON
CBS and Nickelodeon will each broadcast the game, though in different ways. CBS will air a traditional game broadcast, while Nickelodeon's will have special treats for young viewers. Their show will feature virtual slime cannons, like in previous Nickelodeon NFL broadcasts, and additional virtual cannons that launch snow and presents onto the field. The broadcast will also include other tie-ins to Nickelodeon shows throughout the game.
|CBS
|Nickelodeon
|Play-by-Play
|Jim Nantz
|Noah Eagle
|Analyst
|Tony Romo
|Nate Burleson
|Sideline
|Tracy Wolfson
|Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Young Dylan
WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+
LISTEN LIVE
NATIONAL RADIO (WESTWOOD ONE)
Play-by-Play: Bill Rosinski
Analyst: Ryan Leaf
LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
