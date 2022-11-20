Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch, listen and live stream

The Broncos will take on the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:05 p.m. MT.
MATCHUP
On Sunday, the Broncos (3-6) will look to end a five-game skid against the Raiders (2-7) and even the season series after a Week 4 loss in Las Vegas. Denver fell 32-23 in that game, but quarterback Russell Wilson played maybe his best game as a Bronco as he threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and ran for a touchdown. But as he and Denver's offensive line look to rebound from a six-sack game, they'll have a tough task ahead of them with DE Maxx Crosby on the other side of the ball. Crosby has seven sacks in nine games and is on pace for career highs in several statistics. Injuries will play a big role for Denver, as well; wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is among five Broncos ruled out, and several players' statuses are still up in the air.
Defensively, Denver will face a slightly different Raiders offense because of injuries on their end. Tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are on injured reserve, which has left quarterback Derek Carr with just two of the major star players that Las Vegas expected to have on offense to start the season: wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. The two-time All-Pro receiver has been as advertised for Vegas with 57 receptions for 784 yards and a league-leading eight receiving touchdowns, and cornerback Pat Surtain II will once again have his hands full with that tantalizing matchup on Sunday. And a week after Denver's defense largely contained Titans RB Derrick Henry, they'll look to carry over that success against Jacobs, who ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 4 game. Inside linebackers Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton combined to make 18 tackles a week ago, and they'll have a similarly tough job on Sunday.
INJURY UPDATE
On Friday, the Broncos ruled out FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), ILB Jonas Griffith (ankle), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee). OLB Baron Browning (hip), OL Tom Compton (back), OL Cam Fleming (quad), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder) and WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) are also questionable.
The Raiders listed WR Davante Adams (abdomen), LB Luke Masterson (ribs), T Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and LB Denzel Perryman (ribs) as questionable.
WATCH ON TV: FOX
Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
Analyst: Mark Schlereth
Sideline: Kristina Pink
WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+
LISTEN LIVE
NATIONAL RADIO (ESPN)
Play-by-Play: Mike Couzens
Analyst: Kelly Stouffer
LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)
Play-by-Play: Dave Logan
Analyst: Rick Lewis
Sideline: Susie Wargin
SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS
