Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After a disappointing loss in Week 1, the Broncos return to Denver for their first home game of the regular season. As they welcome the Texans (0-0-1), Russell Wilson will make his home debut and look to get Denver into the win column. While a victory eluded the Broncos in Seattle, their offense showed some promising signs; Wilson connected with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for 174 yards and a touchdown, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III combined to average more than 5 yards per carry and the Broncos converted on eight of 15 third-down tries. The offense's woes — including penalties and a fumble apiece by Williams and Gordon just yards shy of the end zone — are correctable. Against Houston's defense, they'll need to take better care of the football, particularly against defensive end Jerry Hughes. In Week 1, Hughes recorded an interception, a forced fumble and two sacks. Combined with a top-three draft pick in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., the Texans' defensive unit is not to be overlooked.

On the other side of the ball, Denver's defense will need to play a more complete game than the one a week ago. The Broncos resolved their first-half problems and locked down the Seahawks in the final two stanzas, as Bradley Chubb recorded two sacks and Randy Gregory recorded a forced fumble in the second half. Texans QB Davis Mills was promising in Week 1, but with Pat Surtain II going up against receiver Brandin Cooks, will he be as successful? If Denver's pass rush can get home a bit more often, the Broncos could be in good shape to even their record at 1-1. The biggest question, though, will be how Denver's secondary fares without Justin Simmons, who will miss at least four weeks on injured reserve with a quad injury.

INJURY UPDATE

On this week's initial practice participation report, the Broncos held five players out of practice: Gregory, WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip), ILB Josey Jewell (calf), G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and DL DeShawn Williams (back). CB K'Waun Williams was listed as limited, and OL Billy Turner practiced in full. And as mentioned above, the Broncos will be without Simmons for the near future.

In Houston, the Texans withheld OL Justin Britt (not injury-related), DL Maliek Collins (knee) and Hughes (not injury-related) from practice. Three Texans were also limited in practice: DL Rasheem Green (thigh), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), DB Isaac Yiadom (limited).

Note: The Broncos and Texans will update their injury reports throughout the week and will be reflected here when available. To stay up to date, you can check this page for the most recently available report.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Andrew Catalon

Analyst: James Lofton

Sideline: Michael Grady

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (ESPN)

Play-by-Play: Jorge Sedano

Analyst: Mike Mayock

Sideline: Marty Cesario

