Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 04, 2022 at 08:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. MT.

MATCHUP

For the second straight week, the Broncos (3-8) are heading to the East Coast. This time, they'll face off against the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-4) and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson will provide the toughest test yet for Denver's defense; defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and edge rushers Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper will have to be cautious with their pass rush to avoid giving Jackson opportunities to break free. And with Jackson's ability to keep plays alive with his feet, Pat Surtain II and the rest of the defensive backs will have to be sticky in coverage for longer than usual.

Offensively, the Broncos are still looking for answers to put more points on the board. While quarterback Russell Wilson threw his 300th career passing touchdown in Week 12, the team has not scored more than 16 points in a game since coming out of its Week 9 bye. Still, there are some promising signs; young receivers Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson have made strides in recent weeks, and running back Latavius Murray broke free for a 52-yard run against the Panthers. If the Broncos can build on those moments, they can take a step forward on offense against a tough Ravens defense that includes playmakers like cornerback Marlon Humphrey, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), DL Jonathan Harris (knee) and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Courtland Sutton (illness) and WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle)

Baltimore Ravens

OUT: WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Marlon Humphrey, T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) and OLB Del-Shawn Phillips (quad)

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

wk13_tunein_non_sponsored_wide

news

'We've got to find a way to win these things': Broncos can't close out win, fall 10-9 as Ravens storm back late

"I've never really lost many games like this," Russell Wilson said. "It's a new feeling — one I don't like, one I don't want to experience."

news

#DENvsBAL postgame injury update: WR Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury

Sutton was targeted once before suffering the injury.

news

Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton active for Broncos' matchup with Ravens

Jeudy suffered an ankle injury on the first offensive snap of Denver's Week 10 loss to the Titans.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos find a way to pressure Lamar Jackson to earn a win vs. Ravens?

As the Broncos close in on final stretch of their 2022 season, they'll get several more chances to test themselves against playoff contenders.

news

Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from IR, place WR KJ Hamler on IR

Denver also promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster and elevated CB Faion Hicks and LB Harvey Langi for Denver's Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Broncos vs. Ravens game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 13

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 13 game vs. Baltimore.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, questionable to play vs. Ravens

"He'll be a game-time decision," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy.

news

Broncos name Jesse Nading as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Intelligence

Nading will serve on the Broncos' senior leadership team, overseeing the club's data and analytics, ticketing and strategy departments.

news

Mile High Morning: RB Mike Boone looking forward to returning to Broncos' backfield

"To be back with the guys, having fun, being able to contribute, it feels good," Boone said Thursday.

news

'New week, new opportunity': How Pat Surtain II is maintaining confidence amid adversity

Cornerback Pat Surtain II has given up a couple of plays in recent weeks after a hot first half of the season, but the young star is taking it one play at a time.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams returns to practice for Broncos

Williams had not participated in practice since suffering a knee injury during the Broncos' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

