Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

For the second straight week, the Broncos (3-8) are heading to the East Coast. This time, they'll face off against the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-4) and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson will provide the toughest test yet for Denver's defense; defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and edge rushers Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper will have to be cautious with their pass rush to avoid giving Jackson opportunities to break free. And with Jackson's ability to keep plays alive with his feet, Pat Surtain II and the rest of the defensive backs will have to be sticky in coverage for longer than usual.

Offensively, the Broncos are still looking for answers to put more points on the board. While quarterback Russell Wilson threw his 300th career passing touchdown in Week 12, the team has not scored more than 16 points in a game since coming out of its Week 9 bye. Still, there are some promising signs; young receivers Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson have made strides in recent weeks, and running back Latavius Murray broke free for a 52-yard run against the Panthers. If the Broncos can build on those moments, they can take a step forward on offense against a tough Ravens defense that includes playmakers like cornerback Marlon Humphrey, inside linebacker Roquan Smith, pass rushers Calais Campbell and Justin Houston.

INJURY UPDATE

Denver Broncos

OUT: WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), FB/TE Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), DL Jonathan Harris (knee) and CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee)

QUESTIONABLE: WR Courtland Sutton (illness) and WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle)

Baltimore Ravens

OUT: WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: CB Marlon Humphrey, T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) and OLB Del-Shawn Phillips (quad)

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Trent Green

Sideline: Melanie Collins

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

