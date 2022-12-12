Denver Broncos to host inaugural Inspire Change Summit at Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday

Held in the Bud Light Champions Club, the Summit will celebrate the work of the team's Inspire Change partners. Additionally, Broncos executives, current players and Broncos Alumni will address attendees and guests will be able to learn about the team's We Stand For campaign and how that materialized. Within the program, the club will announce the inaugural Inspire Changemaker Award, which is given to a club-designated recipient for their outstanding work in the community, supporting one or more of the four key pillars encompassed in the Inspire Change Initiative: Police-Community Relations, Criminal Justice Reform, Education and Economic Advancement.