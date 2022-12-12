Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos to host inaugural Inspire Change Summit at Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday

Dec 12, 2022 at 02:34 PM
221212_inspirechange

DENVER — The Broncos will host the inaugural Inspire Change Summit at Empower Field at Mile High on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 11:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. MT.

Held in the Bud Light Champions Club, the Summit will celebrate the work of the team's Inspire Change partners. Additionally, Broncos executives, current players and Broncos Alumni will address attendees and guests will be able to learn about the team's We Stand For campaign and how that materialized. Within the program, the club will announce the inaugural Inspire Changemaker Award, which is given to a club-designated recipient for their outstanding work in the community, supporting one or more of the four key pillars encompassed in the Inspire Change Initiative: Police-Community Relations, Criminal Justice Reform, Education and Economic Advancement.

The Broncos Inspire Change program launched in 2020 as a way for the team commit to meaningful change — both in the community and within the organization — by adding and expanding programming in four key areas: Education, Awareness & Funding, Diversity & Inclusion, and Activism.

Guests are encouraged to park in Lots A or B and enter through Gate 7.

For more information about the event and the team's Inspire Change initiatives, please click here.

