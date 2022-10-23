Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

The Broncos (2-4) and Jets (4-2) face off Sunday with Denver hoping to reverse its recent fortunes. New York's won three straight games, while Denver has lost three in a row. Russell Wilson is out for the game with a hamstring injury, and Brett Rypien will start at quarterback for the Broncos, they'll have a tough challenge waiting for them on the other side; heading into Sunday, the Jets are in the top 10 in the league in yards allowed per game and they're in the top five in interception rate and total takeaways, thanks in no small part to safety Lamarcus Joyner and first-round pick Sauce Gardner.

While Denver's offense will look to put together a better full-game performance than in recent weeks, the defense simply has to keep up its high standard of play. The Broncos rank first in passing yards allowed per play and red-zone defense, third in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. A week ago, outside linebacker Baron Browning (one sack, one interception, two passes defensed) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed) had the most impressive games on the stat sheet, though second-year cornerback Pat Surtain II has continued to excel with lockdown coverage on a weekly basis. New York, meanwhile, has a promising stable of talented, young players, including quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

INJURY UPDATE

As mentioned earlier, Wilson is out. DL DeShawn Williams (back), G/C Quinn Meinerz (foot), ILB Josey Jewell (knee) and DT D.J. Jones (ankle) are questionable, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday. The Broncos also announced that S Caden Sterns (hip) is doubtful and CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) is out.

For the Jets, DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and WR Elijah Moore (not injury related) are out, while safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) is questionable.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE/STREAMING

NFL+

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

