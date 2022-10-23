Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets: How to watch, listen and live stream

Oct 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The Broncos will take on the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

The Broncos (2-4) and Jets (4-2) face off Sunday with Denver hoping to reverse its recent fortunes. New York's won three straight games, while Denver has lost three in a row. Russell Wilson is out for the game with a hamstring injury, and Brett Rypien will start at quarterback for the Broncos, they'll have a tough challenge waiting for them on the other side; heading into Sunday, the Jets are in the top 10 in the league in yards allowed per game and they're in the top five in interception rate and total takeaways, thanks in no small part to safety Lamarcus Joyner and first-round pick Sauce Gardner.

While Denver's offense will look to put together a better full-game performance than in recent weeks, the defense simply has to keep up its high standard of play. The Broncos rank first in passing yards allowed per play and red-zone defense, third in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. A week ago, outside linebacker Baron Browning (one sack, one interception, two passes defensed) and inside linebacker Alex Singleton (21 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed) had the most impressive games on the stat sheet, though second-year cornerback Pat Surtain II has continued to excel with lockdown coverage on a weekly basis. New York, meanwhile, has a promising stable of talented, young players, including quarterback Zach Wilson, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

INJURY UPDATE

As mentioned earlier, Wilson is out. DL DeShawn Williams (back), G/C Quinn Meinerz (foot), ILB Josey Jewell (knee) and DT D.J. Jones (ankle) are questionable, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday. The Broncos also announced that S Caden Sterns (hip) is doubtful and CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) is out.

For the Jets, DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and WR Elijah Moore (not injury related) are out, while safety Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) is questionable.

WATCH ON TV: CBS

Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE/STREAMING

NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

Practice photos: Inside the Broncos' on-field preparation for Week 7 vs. the Jets

Take a look inside the Broncos' week of practice with photos from team photographers.

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
during practice on Friday, October 21, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mike Boone during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Josey Jewell during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy and Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy and Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson, KJ Hamler during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson, KJ Hamler during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Mike Purcell during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Damarea Crockett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Damarea Crockett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto and Bradley Chubb Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto and Bradley Chubb Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Baron Browning, Bradley Chubb and Jonathan Kongbo during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Baron Browning, Bradley Chubb and Jonathan Kongbo during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Jonas Griffith and Peter Hansen during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith and Peter Hansen during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III and Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III and Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Brett Rypien during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Josh Johnson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Josh Johnson during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons and K'Waun Williams during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons and K'Waun Williams during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Damarea Crockett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Damarea Crockett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb and Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb and Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Damarri Mathis and Pat Surtain II during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis and Pat Surtain II during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

DeShawn Williams during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler and Courtland Sutton during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Billy Turner during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Billy Turner during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

D.J. Jones during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Dalton Risner during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb during practice on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Damarri Mathis during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Brett Rypien during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson and Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Greg Dulcich during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Greg Dulcich during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Montrell Washington during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jonas Griffith during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Josey Jewell during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Josey Jewell during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Nik Bonitto during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Nik Bonitto during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Baron Browning during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Baron Browning during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis and Nik Bonitto during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis and Nik Bonitto during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Essang Bassey and Damarri Mathis during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey and Damarri Mathis during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Damarea Crockett during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Damarea Crockett during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Billy Turner during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Billy Turner during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Kendall Hinton during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Kendall Hinton during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jonathon Cooper during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jonas Griffith and Matt Henningsen during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith and Matt Henningsen during practice on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Related Content

news

DeShawn Williams, Quinn Meinerz, D.J. Jones active for Broncos' Week 7 game vs. Jets

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was the lone player to be listed as questionable who will not play on Sunday.

news

Super Bowl XXXII team reunites at 25th anniversary celebration

"A lot of people I haven't seen literally for 20 years, and it just brings back probably the greatest memories of my life," Pro Bowl linebacker Bill Romanowski said.

news

Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe stress patience, hopeful turnaround is on its way for 2022 Broncos

"I'm expecting them to come out here and play one of their better football games," Sharpe said of the Broncos' matchup with the Jets.

news

A Super Season | Part IV: Broncos cap memorable year with Super Bowl XXXII win over Packers

We're spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.

news

Burning Questions: Can Brett Rypien guide the Broncos' offense to success vs. the Jets?

With the Super Bowl XXXII champions looking on, the Broncos will have an opportunity to earn a win against the 4-2 New York Jets.

news

Broncos elevate QB Josh Johnson, LS Mitchell Fraboni to active roster for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Johnson will serve as the Broncos' backup quarterback after Russell Wilson was downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.

news

Russell Wilson will not play vs. Jets, Brett Rypien to start at quarterback

Rypien earned a win in his only other career start.

news

Broncos vs. Jets game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 7

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 7 game vs. New York.

news

A Super Season | Part III: How the Broncos earned a Super Bowl XXXII berth via The Revenge Tour

We're spending the week at DenverBroncos.com reliving the season-long run to Super Bowl XXXII.

news

Injury Report: Russell Wilson listed as questionable for Broncos' matchup with Jets

"He's a grinder," HC Nathaniel Hackett said of Wilson. "He works hard, he's tough. That's who he is. He fights through everything."

news

Mile High Morning: Next Gen Stats ranks Pat Surtain II the league's No. 3 shutdown cornerback

"The second-year cornerback out of Alabama has made waves this season, leading a stout Broncos defense that has kept the team competitive," Next Gen Stats wrote.

